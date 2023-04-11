The New England Patriots are set to host another one of the top edge defenders in this year’s draft class for a top-30 visit.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson plans to met with New England on Friday. This will be the team’s second reported meeting with Wilson, as the two sides also talked during the NFL Combine.

Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson is doing 30 visits with the Jaguars (today), Cardinals (Wed), Raiders (Thu) and Patriots (Fri) this week. Jags and Pats sit lower than he'll go, but Wilson loved the idea of getting time with Doug Pederson and Bill Belichick.



(Wilson = a top 10 lock.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 11, 2023

Wilson is perhaps the best edge defender in this year’s class, with some analysts even ranking him higher than Alabama’s Will Anderson. He appears to be a lock to go within the top-10 due to his is unique blend of size, play strength, and extremely high upside.

Barring a trade up, Wilson currently projects to be out of New England’s range. If he was to fall to the Patriots, he would be an ideal fit in Bill Belichick’s defense. The former Red Raider has all the traits at 6-foot-6, 271 pounds - with 35 5/8-inch arms- to play either 3-4 defensive end and outside linebacker.

After transferring to Texas Tech in 2020, Wilson had a career-year for the Red Raiders in ‘21 — leading the team with 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He got off to a fast start again his senior season recording seven sacks in 10 games before a foot injury ended his season.

With Matthew Judon entering his age 31-season and Josh Uche playing in the final year of his rookie contract, edge may be an under-the-radar long-term need for New England. Beyond Wilson, the Patriots have also hosted projected first-round pick Nolan Smith on a Top-30 visit.