Are the New England Patriots facing a quarterback controversy between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe? It doesn’t look that way, even with Bill Belichick declining to publicly name a starter during a recent media appearance at the NFL owners meetings.

ones’ job security after a disappointing 2022 season has still been a hotly debated topic this offseason, especially on local sports talk radio. However, fans are not buying into the hype.

A look at the latest SB Nation Reacts survey confirms this: 71 percent of participants project Jones as the starter in 2023, with backup Zappe gathering 20 percent of the vote; 9 percent are going with a third option entirely. This shows that anything but Jones being the Patriots’ QB1 this season would be regarded as a surprise amongst fans.

The topic also was a lively one in one of our Pats Pulpit Debates installments last week. A look at some of the comments posted are an example of this. While a majority believes Mac Jones to be on track to start in 2023, a handful of fans did hold the Zappe flag up high.

Ricky Hot Pants:

The Patriots starting Quarterback will be the quarterback who plays the best in OTA’s, training camp and exhibitions.

Youngchauncey:

Zappe would have to outperform Jones by MILES to actually get the nod or have some off the field stuff / attitude issues / problems with Bill for him to lose out. Anything remotely close and Jones will get the nod. It would basically be signaling to the fanbase that the season is beyond hope and the franchise would be admitting catastrophic failure in their evaluation of Jones. Too much on the line. Jones will be given the chance to prove he can be a lot better than what he’s shown

Patsfanindy:

If the competition is fair I bet Zappe starts the first game.

Matt1102:

Maybe a more important question is: who will be our starting QB in 2024? It seems like the die is pretty much already cast for 2023 unless Zappe gets a fair shake to compete for the job.

If Jones is our guy in 2024, that probably means he played well this coming season and showed enough to make the organization think he’s the answer. If he’s not 2024 our guy, then that means we’re starting over at the most important position on the field.

So I guess what I’m saying is that 2023 is a pivotal year that will set the course for the next 3-5 years.

sc252:

Somebody else but guessing Mac.

Somewhat concerned

Very concerned(If he’s the starter)

Todger:

Here’s an idea:-

Make Zappe the starter

Make Bill O’brien defensive coordinator

Bring back Patricia as OC

Bring back Judge as QB coach

This will prove beyond doubt it was all Mac Jones fault

BWLS:

I’m definitely “concerned” about Mac Jones. He played too much bad football last season, even if you account for the coaching failures.

But Zappe showed nothing that makes me think he is a serious candidate to be a good NFL QB. I believe we saw him make exactly zero difficult throws. He knew his job and he didn’t make egregious mistakes. That’s what a backup QB is.

Dreith Vader:

Mac Jones will be the starter but I don’t have much faith in either him or Zappe

Will be great to be surprised

Iacta Alea Est:

Yes, in a vacuum, Mac was bad. But how far can you hit a golf ball into a 20MPH head wind vs a tail wind or no wind? Mac was playing into a theoretical 20 MPH head wind with Patricia and Judge running the offense and Belichick pissed at him all the time. He deserves another chance this year.