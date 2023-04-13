Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel, Bill Parcells named 2023 finalists for Patriots Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots guard Logan Mankins, linebacker Mike Vrabel and head coach Bill Parcells are one step closer to a red jacket.

All three have been named 2023 finalists for the Patriots Hall of Fame, the organization unveiled Thursday.

Each had previously been selected by the nomination committee as finalists. This cycle marks the second straight for Mankins and the seventh straight for Vrabel, while Parcells has now been a finalist five times altogether dating back to 2011.

Mankins, 41, landed in Foxborough at pick No. 32 overall in the 2005 NFL draft’s first round. The Fresno State product went on to earn spots on franchise’s All-2000s team, 50th Anniversary team and All-Dynasty team in addition to the league’s 2010s All-Decade team. A three-time captain, six-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro along New England’s offensive line, Mankins started all 147 games, including postseason, he played before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp in 2014.

Vrabel, 47, earned three Super Bowl rings during a tenure that spanned from 2001 through 2008. A third-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 1997 who began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and ended it with the Kansas City Chiefs, Vrabel also resides on the Patriots All-2000s team, 50th Anniversary team and All-Dynasty team. Through 142 combined appearances with New England, the 2007 Pro Bowler and All-Pro amassed 690 tackles, 56 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown to go with 10 receiving touchdowns.

Parcells, 81, served as New England’s head coach from 1993 through 1996 before moving on to the New York Jets. Inheriting a roster that went 2-14 the season prior to his arrival, he concluded his stay with a 34-34 record, including 2-2 in the playoffs, and oversaw the club’s second-ever Super Bowl berth. A member of the Patriots 1990s All-Decade team and twice the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year, Parcells was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

One will join a Patriots Hall of Fame class that also includes the longevity of assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who was chosen as a contributor by owner Robert Kraft during last week’s annual meeting.

Fans now have until May 2 to vote for the finalist most deserving of enshrinement.

The 2023 ceremony, set to be held on the Enel Plaza outside the Patriots Hall of Fame, will be announced at a later date.