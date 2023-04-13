The quarterback depth chart has returned to three for the New England Patriots.

The organization signed free agent Trace McSorley on Thursday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

McSorley, 27, had been recruited to Penn State by the staff led by current Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien. After redshirting as a freshman under new Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin, the three-star Virginia native saw the field for six games in 2015. He would go on to post a 31-9 record as the starter from there, totaling 77 passing touchdowns and 30 rushing touchdowns.

Clocking the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.09 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, McSorley entered the league with the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He was signed off the practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 before being promoted to the active roster again early in 2022.

Through nine career games, including his starting debut last season at State Farm Stadium, McSorley has completed 48-of-93 passes for 502 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions. On the ground, the 6-foot, 202-pound scrambler has added 79 yards over the course of 21 carries.

New England’s quarterback position stood at two following the release of veteran backup Brian Hoyer in March.

Now midway through April, McSorley joins starter Mac Jones and 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe in the room.