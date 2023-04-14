New England Patriots links 4/14/23 - Pats’ Cornerback prospects; Josh Uche talks; QB depth; More!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Free Agent Tracker.
- Transaction: Patriots sign QB Trace McSorley.
- Patriots announce 2023 Hall of Fame finalists: A 23-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Bill Parcells and Mike Vrabel. Patriots fans now have until May 2 to vote for the finalist most deserving of induction.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Mac Jones is now an honorary member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South. Photos.
- 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominees: Bill Parcells (2 min. video) - Logan Mankins (2 min. video) - Mike Vrabel (2 min. video)
- Patriots Catch-22: Pats HOF finalists reaction, NFL draft rumors, recency bias pick of the week. (90 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered 4/13: Breaking down the Patriots HOF finalists, NFL draft talk. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss reports the Patriots signed veteran QB Trace McSorley on Thursday. McSorley has served as a backup with the Ravens and Cardinals in his NFL career, appearing in nine games with one start.
- Mark Daniels talks about the Pats adding more depth to their QB room by signing Trace McSorely. They could still add a QB in the draft, but by signing McSorely, they don’t necessarily have to.
- Justin Leger highlights LB Josh Uche talking with Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry sharing his thoughts on Mac Jones being the subject of trade rumors, the 2022 season, and more.
- Keagan Stiefel relays Josh Uche describing his mindset heading into a contract year and more.
- Zack Cox notes the Patriots announced three 2023 finalists for the Patriots Hall Of Fame: Mike Vrabel, Logan Mankins, Bill Parcells.
- Alex Barth talks about the three recent finalists for the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame.
- Andy Hart thinks is sad how Wes Welker becomes a more forgotten Patriots legend by the year.
- Alex Barth previews potential Patriots prospects at Cornerback: It’s a strong class for big, boundary corners, which is the Patriots’ need at the position.
- Zack Cox notes that New England has “spent a considerable amount of time” with the top cornerback prospects, according to Mike Giardi.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Patriots have pre-draft visit set with standout Alabama OT Tyler Steen.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 3 players the Patriots should avoid in round one of the draft.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots get another bump in the road for 2023: A new report from NFL analytics expert Warren Sharp made clear New England would have the hardest strength of schedule for the 2023 season.
- Bob Socci’s Patriots Notebook: Clinical assessment by Pats’ Zappe and Cardona.
- CBS Boston notes Steve Burton caught up with Mac Jones at a community event: “I’m excited to work with Bill O’Brien” Jones said, “it’s gonna be a great year”.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Michael Lombardi thinks Mac Jones should show accountability. “Let me make this clear: the Patriots are NOT “shopping” QB Mac Jones. However, both sides need to show accountability for last season’s disappointing offensive performance.”
- Mark Daniels gives us his latest Patriots mock draft. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter, Jr. at 14.
- Mike Kadlick rolls his newest Patriots mock draft: Pats trade down, pick Tenness OT Darnell Wright at 18.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate breaks down Trace McSorely’s signing; Murph joins in to re-evaluate the Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Class. (46 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Non-negotiable skills for QB, OT, EDGE, CB in the draft.
- Tommy Garrett (ProFootballNetwork) Patriots Rumors: Could Hendon Hooker on Day 2 save the Patriots and Bill Belichick?
- Chad Reuter (NFL2023 NFL Draft: Ideal top two picks for every team. Patriots: Texas RB Bijan Robinson at 14 and Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison at 46.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Ranking the best and worst teams at picking players. Patriots 9th.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) NFL GM Power rankings. Bill Belichick 11th.
- Russell S. Baxter (FullPressCoverage) Five best running backs and wide receivers still available in free agency.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) NFL Draft 2023 attendees: Top QB prospects, unexpected edge rusher among 17 players who will be at event.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Mock Draft 2023: Complete 7-round edition. Pats pick Penn State QB Joey Porter Jr. at 14.
- Justis Mosqueda (AcmePackingCompany) Jets altered trade offer to Packers after Aaron Rodgers’ McAfee appearance. Rodgers might have cost Green Bay a first-round pick in the process.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Quarterback-specific helmet to be available during 2023 NFL season.
- Conor Orr (SI) Report of Dan Snyder finalizing deal to sell Commanders is reason for fans to celebrate.
- Zac Al-Khateeb (Sporting News) Who is buying the Commanders? Billionaire Josh Harris, Magic Johnson front group behind reported NFL sale agreement with Dan Snyder
