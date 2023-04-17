New England Patriots links 4/17/23 - Get your mocks while they’re hot! Offseason workouts begin

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Big Board: Best Pats fits in the 2023 NFL draft.
- Patriots Hall of Fame Ballot: Vote for the nominee you feel is most deserving of enshrinement into the Patriots Hall of Fame.
- Patriots Cheerleaders announce 2023 squad.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Patriots ties run deep for college scouting director Camren Williams; Bill O’Brien will be made available for his first interview, on Tuesday; Mike Gesicki checks in; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Robert Kraft expects Patriots to make hay in the draft; Belichick, Groh must hit on picks.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Pondering a perfect Patriots draft; While Trace McSorley adds another necessary arm to the QB depth chart it by no means eliminates the potential for New England to take a QB on draft weekend; More.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Zappe & Mac working hard, Pats add a QB, thoughts on recent rumors; More.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Bill Belichick turns 71: Football still ‘beats working’. Belichick set to lead New England into his 23rd season as head coach.
- Darren Hartwell relays Albert Breer on what he’s hearing about how Bill O’Brien is ‘completely reworking’ the Patriots offense. /Ya think?
- Riley Sheppard (Patriots Country) The Patriots’ 11 NFL Draft selections ties for third-most in the league this season.
- Andrew Callahan breaks down the Patriots’ best prospect fits at wide receiver in this year’s draft.
- Mauricio Rodriguez (AtoZSports) Patriots Draft: Wide receivers receiving a ‘closer look’ from team.
- Phil Perry spotlights the best prospect fits at running back if Bill Belichick chooses to go that route in the draft.
- Mark Daniels identifies the 5 best fits at cornerback for the Pats in this year’s draft.
- Alex Barth reviews readers’ mock drafts for the third and final time this year: New names make an appearance.
- Mark Daniels highlights Mac Jones on why he is excited for the Patriots 2023 season.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Mac Jones responds to offseason trade rumors.
- Zack Cox reports Tyquan Thornton shared a video from an informal offseason throwing session with teammates Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Tre Nixon and J.J. Taylor — nearly all of whom were sporting some sort of funky attire.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Top 5 cap hits on the Patriots’ roster for the 2023 season.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) The Patriots top-five most likely first round draft choices in 2023.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampionships) Patriots have an ace-in-the-hole approach to draft.
- Varun (StadiumRant) Blockbuster trades for the Patriots if they want a Quarterback change.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampionships) Patriots 2023 NFL Draft: Rising OT Darnell Wright fits the bill.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Patriots pull off blockbuster trade in this first-round mock draft. Pats trade down, pick Boston College WR Zay Flowers at 14.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampionships) Patriots 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0. Pats pick Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski at 14.
- Sean T. McGuire explains how Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins went on a podcast and used his nonverbal cues to indicate he doesn’t want to be traded to the Patriots.
- Mauricio Rodriguez (AtoZSports) Bill Belichick talking about Rob Gronkowski’s infamous draft story will never not be funny.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Robert Kraft in fight over Southampton mansion; Affluent neighbors don’t want Kraft to install an elevator in his $43 million home. /Monster!
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: Patriots’ offense is excited to work with Bill O’Brien.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) DeAndre Hopkins indicates willingness to play for Chiefs or Bills, not Jets or Patriots.
- Staff (ESPN) NFL players reel in the big fish. Matthew Judon included.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Snyder’s long goodbye, and the first-round case for Bijan Robinson.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) AFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 26 NFL teams begin offseason workouts today. Patriots included.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL news roundup: Latest league updates.
- Matt Harmon (Yahoo! Sports) 2023 NFL Draft: Which teams need WR help? Patriots included.
- Michael Renner (PFF) Draft fits for all 32 NFL teams: Day 2 and Day 3.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: Just 18 left from Top 101.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) 2021 NFL Draft do-over. Patriots pick DT Christian Barmore at No. 15 instead of Mac Jones. Bucscaneers take Mac Jones at No. 32.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 10 teams most likely to trade up or down. Pats not mentioned.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) Seven-round NFL Mock Draft 2023. Pats pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 14.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) NFL Mock Draft 2023. Pats pick Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon at 14.
- Kevin Skiver (Sporting News) NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of all 259 picks over seven rounds and sorted by team.
Loading comments...