The New England Patriots are back at work. Monday marks the beginning of their offseason workout program, meaning that a significant portion of their players will be back at Gillette Stadium for the first time since the end of the regular season in January.

How many players will report remains to be seen, though. With the exception of mandatory minicamp, after all, spring workouts are strictly voluntary. That said, it would not be a surprise if a majority of the team’s roster show up — attendance for these sessions has been historically strong in New England.

Among the players expected to arrive at the Patriots’ facilities on Monday are quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Both have spent regular time at Gillette Stadium over the last few weeks already, with Jones described as a “daily presence.”

Additionally, 23 other players have workout bonuses in their respective deals. They, too, will likely join their teammates as will several others.

The first phase of offseason workouts will cover two weeks and focus solely on strength and conditioning. Per the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in 2020, players are allowed to spend 90 minutes on the field each day and two hours in total at the club facility under team supervision. In New England, this process will be led assistant coaches Moses Cabrera and Deron Mayo.

Starting with Phase 2 in May, the Patriots will then be permitted to hold individual and group drills over a three-week period. Additionally, offensive players will be allowed to line up across from other offensive players, and defensive players will be permitted to do the same on their side of the ball.

The third phase, meanwhile, will cover the final four weeks of offseason workouts. The team can hold 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, but neither full pads nor any live contact will be allowed until the start of training camp in late July. Phase 3, which will begin in late May, will also feature 10 days worth of organized team activities as well as the aforementioned mandatory minicamp on June 12-14.

June 14 is scheduled as the final day of New England’s offseason work, even though head coach Bill Belichick has regularly shortened work in the past.