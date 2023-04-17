Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant signs restricted tender

As the New England Patriots returned to Gillette Stadium for the start of the offseason workout program, so did a restricted free agent.

Defensive back Myles Bryant signed his one-year, non-guaranteed $2.627 million tender with the organization on Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The 2020 undrafted arrival out of the University of Washington had been retained at the right-of-first-refusal level before the league year opened. The window for offer sheets spanned from March 15 until April 21, and if one was executed, New England would have held the ability to match or decline and receive no draft compensation.

Bryant, 25, began his initial two NFL seasons on the practice squad in Foxborough before outlasting the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline last fall. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound corner with safety versatility went on to appear in all 17 games from there, starting six in the slot.

Across 689 snaps on defense and 101 snaps on special teams, Bryant totaled 70 tackles, one fumble recovery and his third career interception. He added 10 punt returns for 56 yards, including a long of 16.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, a fellow Patriots restricted free agent, signed his one-year, $2.743 million deal earlier in the month after being tendered at the original-round level.