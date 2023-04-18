 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 4/18/23 - Pats’ band back together; Tuesday prospect focus: S, CB, OL

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
New England Patriots Practice
Kyle Dugger at practice
Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Alex Barth reports on who will be in the Patriots’ draft room this year.
  • Zack Cox tells us what the start of the offseason program means for Patriots players.
  • Mark Daniels sees offensive tackle as the Pats biggest draft need: 5 OT prospects they could select.
  • Alex Barth reacts to which offensive linemen from the Felger & Mazz Big Board would be the best fits with the Patriots and breaks it all down.
  • Alex Barth wraps up his defensive positional previews with a look at safeties. Overall, this is a down year for safeties in the draft, especially deep/free safeties.
  • Karen Guregian identifies the best cornerback fits for the Patriots in the upcoming draft.
  • Zack Cox Uber-versatile defender Marte Mapu, who played safety, linebacker and even nickel cornerback at FCS Sacramento State, took a top-30 visit to New England while recovering from a pre-draft injury.
  • Greg A. Bedard (BostonSportsJournal) NFL Notebook: Expect the Patriots’ QB situation to unfold like every other post-Brady, not some contrived nonsense.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Mac Jones might be real reason Bill O’Brien returned to New England.
  • Oliver Thomas (Forbes) In Patriots’ running back room, a healthy James Robinson could prove to be a steal.
  • Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) 2023 NFL Draft: Patriots need to avoid the glitzy picks.
  • Varun (StadiumRant) These Patriots are going to make a big leap in 2023.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) 3 worst case scenarios for the Patriots during rest of 2023 offseason. Scenario 1: Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are the top two QBs for 2023. Scenario 2: Riley Reiff and Trent Brown are the starting tackles. Scenario 3: The rest of the division continues to beef up their rosters.
  • Zack Cox Patriots Rumors: Anfernee Jennings reportedly delayed his arrival to the Patriots’ offseason program following a shooting in his native Alabama.
  • Zack Cox notes Patriots second-round draft bust Joejuan Williams agrees to terms with Minnesota Vikings.
  • Matt Vautour looks at who won the ex-athlete division of this year’s Boston Marathon: Brock Holt? Zdeno Chara? Doug Flutie?
  • Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The Pats Propaganda Draft Off! Check out the 2023 Patriots mock draft selections.
  • Chris Mason tells us who Dane Brugler (The Athletic) has New England picking in his 7-round mock draft.
  • Taylor Kyles presents an all offense Patriots 7-round NFL mock draft 3.0. Pats pick BC WR Zay Flowers at 14.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike breaks down the start of the offseason program; Mike and Murph evaluate and grade a pair of mock drafts. (53 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

