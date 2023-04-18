New England Patriots links 4/18/23 - Pats’ band back together; Tuesday prospect focus: S, CB, OL

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Transaction: Patriots sign restricted free agent CB Myles Bryant.
- Paul Perillo & Mike Dussault tackle this week’s Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots Hall of Fame nominees and the path to the draft.
- Highlights: Patriots first day of spring workouts. (30 second video)
- Photos: Patriots return to Gillette Stadium for spring workouts
LOCAL LINKS
- Alex Barth reports on who will be in the Patriots’ draft room this year.
- Zack Cox tells us what the start of the offseason program means for Patriots players.
- Mark Daniels sees offensive tackle as the Pats biggest draft need: 5 OT prospects they could select.
- Alex Barth reacts to which offensive linemen from the Felger & Mazz Big Board would be the best fits with the Patriots and breaks it all down.
- Alex Barth wraps up his defensive positional previews with a look at safeties. Overall, this is a down year for safeties in the draft, especially deep/free safeties.
- Karen Guregian identifies the best cornerback fits for the Patriots in the upcoming draft.
- Zack Cox Uber-versatile defender Marte Mapu, who played safety, linebacker and even nickel cornerback at FCS Sacramento State, took a top-30 visit to New England while recovering from a pre-draft injury.
- Greg A. Bedard (BostonSportsJournal) NFL Notebook: Expect the Patriots’ QB situation to unfold like every other post-Brady, not some contrived nonsense.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Mac Jones might be real reason Bill O’Brien returned to New England.
- Oliver Thomas (Forbes) In Patriots’ running back room, a healthy James Robinson could prove to be a steal.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) 2023 NFL Draft: Patriots need to avoid the glitzy picks.
- Varun (StadiumRant) These Patriots are going to make a big leap in 2023.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) 3 worst case scenarios for the Patriots during rest of 2023 offseason. Scenario 1: Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are the top two QBs for 2023. Scenario 2: Riley Reiff and Trent Brown are the starting tackles. Scenario 3: The rest of the division continues to beef up their rosters.
- Zack Cox Patriots Rumors: Anfernee Jennings reportedly delayed his arrival to the Patriots’ offseason program following a shooting in his native Alabama.
- Zack Cox notes Patriots second-round draft bust Joejuan Williams agrees to terms with Minnesota Vikings.
- Matt Vautour looks at who won the ex-athlete division of this year’s Boston Marathon: Brock Holt? Zdeno Chara? Doug Flutie?
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The Pats Propaganda Draft Off! Check out the 2023 Patriots mock draft selections.
- Chris Mason tells us who Dane Brugler (The Athletic) has New England picking in his 7-round mock draft.
- Taylor Kyles presents an all offense Patriots 7-round NFL mock draft 3.0. Pats pick BC WR Zay Flowers at 14.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike breaks down the start of the offseason program; Mike and Murph evaluate and grade a pair of mock drafts. (53 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Takeaways: How the Panthers are leaning with the No. 1 pick; Plus, why Bijan Robinson could fall in the first round, Budda Baker’s trade request, updates on Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson and more.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Myles Bryant signs restricted free agent tender.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Nick Caserio says “I’m not leaving”. /So, forget that rumor.
- Experts (NFL.com) Draft Debate: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2023 NFL Draft: The top 8 tight ends - the top 8 interior offensive linemen - the top 5 offensive tackles.
- Mike Band (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats’ six can’t-miss prospects.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Lamar Jackson won’t show up for start of offseason workouts, as expected.
- Tim McManus (ESPN) Jalen Hurts’ record $255M extension: Numbers to know.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) What Jalen Hurts’ extension means for Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.
- Peter Schrager (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon at 14.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Streaming fiasco shows Netflix may not be ready for live sports.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) Commanders sale: NFL receives terms of deal to sell franchise to Josh Harris’ group for $6 billion, per report.
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) 2023 NFL mock draft 7.0. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones.
- Dane Brugler (The Athletic) NFL 7-Round Mock Draft. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
