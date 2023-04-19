 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 4/19/23 - Coaches talk new roles, purging 2022, hitting on draft picks

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
Defensive playcaller Steve Belichick
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Five teams with toughest decisions to make in first round, including Raiders, Patriots.
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Bold observations: Seven unconventional takeaways from studying this draft class.
  • Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Top five 2023 NFL Draft prospects by position.
  • Gilberto Manzano (SI) NFL Draft 2023: Projecting the QB stars and busts.
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The No. 3 pick could swing the NFL Draft. What should the Cardinals do with it?
  • Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano (SI) The NFL’s highest-paid players at every position.
  • Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) NFL’s contract extension candidates in 2023: Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert next after Jalen Hurts?
  • Daniel Jeremiah and Ian Rapoport (NFL.com) What it’s like to do the job of an NFL insider. (6.28 min. video)
  • Lorenzo Reyes (USA Today) Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen admits he’ll need to change mindset as career progresses.
  • Callie Lawson-Freeman (Yahoo! Sports) Bills GM says Damar Hamlin is fully cleared for activity and working out with the team.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Phil Simms won’t believe Tom Brady will call games for Fox until he sees it.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Draft: A look at 10 notable players, coaches, executives who will be most impacted by the draft.
  • Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) NFL mock draft 2023. Pats pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 14.
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
  • Jonathan Jones (CBS. Sports) NFL Mock Draft 2023. Pats pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 14.
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Seven-round Mock Draft 2023. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.

