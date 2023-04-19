New England Patriots links 4/19/23 - Coaches talk new roles, purging 2022, hitting on draft picks

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault’s Big Board 2023: Top 50 Patriots fits.
- Evan Lazar writes the Patriots offense officially has a motto for the 2023 season courtesy of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. “I think the big thing for us right now is everybody is starting with a clean slate.”
- Pre-Draft Press Conferences: Bill O’Brien (13 min. video) - Matt Groh (20 min. video) - Jerod Mayo (16 min. video) - Steve Belichick (11 min. video)
- Patriots Draft Prospect Review: Running Backs. (18 min.)
- Highlights: Patriots owner Robert Kraft and rapper Meek Mill were in Poland to honor victims and survivors of the Holocaust. (1.30 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 4/18: Assistant coaches media access takeaways, NFL Draft Preview. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Phil Perry spotlights what Bill Belichick is looking for at each position and which prospects in this year’s draft class match the descriptions.
- Justin Leger highlights Devin McCourty describing the traits Bill Belichick looks for in his cornerbacks and safeties.
- Andrew Callahan breaks down the Patriots’ best prospect fits at edge rusher.
- Alex Barth suggests the next Marcus Jones may be in this year’s NFL Draft.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 2023 NFL Draft ‘dos and don’ts’ for the Patriots.
- Mark Daniels wonders which Alabama prospects Bill O’Brien will recommend to the Patriots.
- Zack Cox relays Bill O’Brien talk about Mac Jones and the offense starting with a “clean slate” in 2023.
- Zack Cox notes Matt Groh didn’t sugarcoat it: Whiffing on the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is not an option for the Patriots.
- Alex Barth notes Matt Groh talks Patriots biggest needs in pre-draft presser: CB, OT and WR.
- Karen Guregian talks about Patriots OC Bill O’Brien hoping to purge last year from the system.
- Mark Daniels finds that Joe Judge will be helping on special teams unit this season.
- Nick O’Malley reports Adrian Klemm talks about entering his first year as the Pats’ offensive line coach, 23 years after starting his career under coaching legend Dante Scarnecchia.
- Nick O’Malley talks with defensive play-caller Steve Belichick about replacing Devin McCourty.
- Chris Mason says all signs point to Jerod Mayo as the next head coach. Mayo claims he doesn’t have a title yet.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots coach Jerod Mayo: ‘Where I want to be’.
- Andy Hart reports the Patriots’ new power structure was on full display.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Recently retired Patriots legend Dont’a Hightower may be returning to Foxboro.
- Dakota Randall hears from new Patriots assistant Will Lawing, offering some insight into his role in 2023.
- Alex Barth offers his thoughts on the defensive linemen picked on the Felger & Mazz Big Board’.
- Bob Socci’s three-and-out: More eyes, more time to Judge Pats.
- Mark Daniels mentions the 147 prospects connected to the Patriots.
- Jacob Hare (Patriots Country) Patriots in Poland: Owner Robert Kraft leads Holocaust remembrance march.
- CBS Boston notes Marcus Jones gives aspiring musicians in Mattapan a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots’ Mock Draft: Making the perfect picks.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Five teams with toughest decisions to make in first round, including Raiders, Patriots.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Bold observations: Seven unconventional takeaways from studying this draft class.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Top five 2023 NFL Draft prospects by position.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) NFL Draft 2023: Projecting the QB stars and busts.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The No. 3 pick could swing the NFL Draft. What should the Cardinals do with it?
- Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano (SI) The NFL’s highest-paid players at every position.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) NFL’s contract extension candidates in 2023: Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert next after Jalen Hurts?
- Daniel Jeremiah and Ian Rapoport (NFL.com) What it’s like to do the job of an NFL insider. (6.28 min. video)
- Lorenzo Reyes (USA Today) Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen admits he’ll need to change mindset as career progresses.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman (Yahoo! Sports) Bills GM says Damar Hamlin is fully cleared for activity and working out with the team.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Phil Simms won’t believe Tom Brady will call games for Fox until he sees it.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Draft: A look at 10 notable players, coaches, executives who will be most impacted by the draft.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) NFL mock draft 2023. Pats pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 14.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS. Sports) NFL Mock Draft 2023. Pats pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 14.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Seven-round Mock Draft 2023. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
