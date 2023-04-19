The New England Patriots hired three assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. But while new coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien and presumed O-line coach Adrian Klemm took most of the spotlight, Will Lawing flew mostly under the radar.

The 37-year-old, who arrived from the University of Alabama, might not be as high-profile an addition as the other two. That said, he also might play a valuable role on the Patriots’ new-look staff this year.

What exactly that will look like, remains to be seen. Lawing did give some first insight on Tuesday, though.

“I don’t have a specific role or title yet, so I don’t want to comment on that,” he told reporters at Gillette Stadium about the specifics of his new job, before offering a bit more information.

“My role is basically offensive assistant. I’m helping out with the tight ends. No expectations on what it is or what it isn’t. But currently just working Phase 1, getting a chance to be around the guys and have the players back in the building and talk football, which has been a breath of fresh air. But no real expectations.”

A former wide receiver at North Carolina, Lawing started his coaching career at Juniata College in 2009. Initially working with the tight ends, he later moved to passing game coordinator and offensive coordinator before leaving in 2013 to join then-head coach Bill O’Brien as a graduate assistant at Penn State.

He spent only one season in that role before leaving the Nittany Lions alongside O’Brien in 2014. The two men joined the Houston Texans, with Lawing working as defensive quality control coach, offensive assistant and eventually tight ends coach.

He held that latter position for two seasons but left after the 2020 campaign; at that point, O’Brien had already been let go as Texans head coach. However, the two long-time colleagues did reunite the following offseason to join forces at Alabama: O’Brien was brought aboard as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator, with Lawing hired as an analyst.

Now O’Brien is back in New England, and he brought along his trusted companion as well.

His relationship with O’Brien was a deciding factor in Lawing’s decision to return to the pro level. So was who he would be working under: Patriots head coach and future Hall of Famer Bill Belichick.

“He’s one of the best ever to do it. To get a chance to learn from him, not only Xs and Os but the way he operates, it’s a unique opportunity,” Lawing said about his first impressions of working alongside Belichick. “It’s been awesome for me to get a chance to work for him, and work for the Patriots.”