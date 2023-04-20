New England Patriots links 4/20/23 - Make special teams special again; Prospect previews, More!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault breaks down the Patriots mock draft trends to find the common themes.
- Press Pass: Preparing for a new season. (2.19 min. video)
- Photos: Patriots help refurnish Fisher House Apartments for military families.
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian previews the offensive tackles who are the best fits for the Pats in this year’s draft.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots draft preview: Specialists. Kicker and punter both project as needs for New England. Here are the top players at both spots.
- Mark Daniels spotlights the top kicker and punter prospects the Patriots have shown interest in.
- Jerry Thornton’s Patriots’ Draft preview: Edge.
- Taylor Kyles identifies which 3rd-4th rounders could make an instant impact for the Pats.
- Phil Perry and Eric Froton find possible sleeper picks for the Patriots to consider in this year’s Draft.
- Alex Barth reacts to the Felger & Mazz Big Board picks for linebackers.
- Randolph Charlotin (ChowderandChampions) 4 linebacker prospects with extreme upside.
- Nick Friar talks about the report that the Patriots hosted Kentucky QB Will Levis — a potential first round pick — as “part of their due diligence to prepare for any scenario” in the draft”.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Draft Rumors: Jackson State CB Isaiah Bolden visited the Pats. Bolden is an under-the-radar prospect with elite speed.
- Taylor Kyles listens to Matt Groh’s comments about Zay Flowers’ position to see if it tells us anything about the Patriots draft plans for receivers.
- Mike Kadlick considers the odds the Patriots will take a wide receiver in the first round of the draft.
- Zack Cox notes the Pats are staging an “open competition” to find its next free safety to replace Devin McCourty.
- Alex Barth takes a look at how involved Jerod Mayo and Bill O’Brien are in the Patriots’ draft process.
- Varun (StadiumRant) These Patriots are going to make a big leap in 2023; The Pats seem poised to leap forward.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Dont’a Hightower comments on potential Patriots return.
- Justin Leger relays Eric Froton sharing a story from the Shrine Bowl about Bill Belichick giving out some “motivational words” for the players before practice. /’Eesh, lol.
- Peyton Doyle relays ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell identifying 3 possible trades the Pats could make in the first round.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Which Celtics player would be best on Patriots; More.
- Clint Goss (StadiumRant) Three complete 2023 NFL Draft prospects every fanbase realistically wants.
- Zack Cox gives us his latest Patriots Mock Draft 6.0: Pats surprise with top pick after Day 1 trade. Pats pick Clemson DE Myles Murphy at 24.
- Nick O’Malley’s Patriots 7-round mock draft. Pats trade No. 14, pick Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt at 25.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss Bill O’Brien and Jerod Mayo’s recent remarks and Mike adds his thoughts on Matt Groh’s Draft strategy. (41 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Steve, Derek and Clare preview the tight ends, and the wide receivers in the upcoming NFL Draft. (71 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Bryce Young is the best pick to hit the ground running with the Panthers; One week to go and the mailbag is stocked with draft questions.
- Jim Wyman (PFF) Ranking the best deep threats in this draft class.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) Five offensive players and five defensive players who could be traded during the draft.
- Justin Melo (TheDraftNetwork) Final 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. at 14.
- Michael Renner (PFF) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon at 17 (after trade with Pitt.)
- Dallas Robinson (ProFootballNetwork) Aaron Rodgers update: Jets-Packers trade could go down next week. /Or not...
- Katelyn Newberg (Las Vegas Review-Journal) Gruden argues terminated contract cannot force him into arbitration.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Arbitration issue in Jon Gruden case makes way to Nevada Supreme Court.
