New England Patriots links 4/21/23 - Patricia Era ends in NE; Kicking Draft QB tires; Mocks & More!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Video: How Kyle Dugger makes his gameday smoothie with help from local dairy cows. (1.14 min.)
- From NFL Network: Daniel Jeremiah and Matt Judon have different takes on who the Patriots should draft at No. 14 overall. (2.13 min. video). Jeremiah: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright, Judon: TCU WR Quentin Johnston.
- Patriots Catch-22: Latest draft buzz, reading into Matt Groh presser, recency bias pick of the week. (76 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Biggest draft fits for New England, mock draft roundup. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian previews potential Patriots in this year’s draft with a look at Quarterback options.
- Tom E. Curran explains why the Patriots need to kick tires on first-round QB prospects.
- Phil Perry spotlights what Bill Belichick is looking for at each offensive position and which 2023 prospects match the descriptions.
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Mid-round offensive prospects the Patriots should target.
- Alex Barth reacts to Felger & Mazz’s Big Board picks at Cornerback.
- Tom E. Curran throws cold water on the idea of players starting with a ‘clean slate’ in Foxboro. /’Eesh... let it go.
- Dakota Randall notes Kendrick Bourne posted some bowling videos with Mac Jones and other teammates.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) New Patriots OL coach Adrian Klemm gives initial impressions of Cole Strange.
- Alex Barth reports Matt Patricia’s new role for the 2023 season will be a ‘senior defensive assistant’ for the Philadelphia Eagles. /Patricia’s tenure on the Pats would have been fine if he stayed on the defensive or administrative side. Belichick’s idea to Frankenstein the offensive coordinator position turned him into a monster.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Who’s running New England’s defense?
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Albert Breer predicts innovative ‘cutting edge’ Patriots offense.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Cole Strange stopped watching movies on Patriots plane after being called out.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Reactions to Boston media mock drafts: Some local mock drafters are off the mark when they select a WR, CB, or positions other than OT for the Pats with their top two selections.
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots Mock Draft: Skipping obvious needs with first-round pick: Clemson DE Myles Murphy at 14.
- Mark Daniels presents his latest Patriots 2023 mock draft. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots Beat Mock Draft 7.0. Pats trade No. 14, pick Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith at 17.
- Zack Cox posts his Patriots Mock Draft 6.0. Pats trade down, pick Clemson DE Myles Murphy at 24.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Pre-draft program - Clare Cooper is joined by Chudders from Manchester to discuss what the Patriots may do in the 2023 NFL Draft. (63 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Alexis Chassen (BleedingGreenNation) Eagles add Matt Patricia to defensive coaching staff. Nick Sirianni said they did consult with Darius Slay before bringing in the CB’s former head coach.
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: The Dan Snyder Era may have devalued the Commanders, but he’ll still cash in.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) Draft experts answer 10 key questions, including who goes No. 1, safest prospects, biggest red flags.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Draft trade rumors 2023: The 11 most likely scenarios to move up, down in first round.
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) Versatile big men revolutionized the NBA. Meet the NFL Draft prospects who could change football.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft: Seven takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah’s conference call.
- Gregg Bishop (SI) Mr. Irrelevant has never been more relevant.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Ravens QB Tyler Huntley plans to sign restricted free agent tender on Monday.
- Matt Verderame (SI) 2023 NFL Mock Draft 9.0: 31 trades for 31 first-round picks.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Ilinois CB Devon Witherspoon at 14.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Mock Draft, 3-round edition. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter, Jr. at 14.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) NFLPA: New data shows turf fields still cause more injuries than natural surfaces.
- Arthur Weinstein (AwfulAnnouncing) Michael Irvin ‘remains suspended’ from NFL Network role.
