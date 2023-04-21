 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 4/21/23 - Patricia Era ends in NE; Kicking Draft QB tires; Mocks & More!

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Kendrick Bourne, Mac Jones, DeVante Parker celebrate
Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Karen Guregian previews potential Patriots in this year’s draft with a look at Quarterback options.
  • Tom E. Curran explains why the Patriots need to kick tires on first-round QB prospects.
  • Phil Perry spotlights what Bill Belichick is looking for at each offensive position and which 2023 prospects match the descriptions.
  • Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Mid-round offensive prospects the Patriots should target.
  • Alex Barth reacts to Felger & Mazz’s Big Board picks at Cornerback.
  • Tom E. Curran throws cold water on the idea of players starting with a ‘clean slate’ in Foxboro. /’Eesh... let it go.
  • Dakota Randall notes Kendrick Bourne posted some bowling videos with Mac Jones and other teammates.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) New Patriots OL coach Adrian Klemm gives initial impressions of Cole Strange.
  • Alex Barth reports Matt Patricia’s new role for the 2023 season will be a ‘senior defensive assistant’ for the Philadelphia Eagles. /Patricia’s tenure on the Pats would have been fine if he stayed on the defensive or administrative side. Belichick’s idea to Frankenstein the offensive coordinator position turned him into a monster.
  • Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Who’s running New England’s defense?
  • Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Albert Breer predicts innovative ‘cutting edge’ Patriots offense.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Cole Strange stopped watching movies on Patriots plane after being called out.
  • Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Reactions to Boston media mock drafts: Some local mock drafters are off the mark when they select a WR, CB, or positions other than OT for the Pats with their top two selections.
  • Doug Kyed’s Patriots Mock Draft: Skipping obvious needs with first-round pick: Clemson DE Myles Murphy at 14.
  • Mark Daniels presents his latest Patriots 2023 mock draft. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
  • Mike Kadlick’s Patriots Beat Mock Draft 7.0. Pats trade No. 14, pick Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith at 17.
  • Zack Cox posts his Patriots Mock Draft 6.0. Pats trade down, pick Clemson DE Myles Murphy at 24.
  • A Clare Perspective podcast: Pre-draft program - Clare Cooper is joined by Chudders from Manchester to discuss what the Patriots may do in the 2023 NFL Draft. (63 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Alexis Chassen (BleedingGreenNation) Eagles add Matt Patricia to defensive coaching staff. Nick Sirianni said they did consult with Darius Slay before bringing in the CB’s former head coach.
  • Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: The Dan Snyder Era may have devalued the Commanders, but he’ll still cash in.
  • Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) Draft experts answer 10 key questions, including who goes No. 1, safest prospects, biggest red flags.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Draft trade rumors 2023: The 11 most likely scenarios to move up, down in first round.
  • Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) Versatile big men revolutionized the NBA. Meet the NFL Draft prospects who could change football.
  • Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft: Seven takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah’s conference call.
  • Gregg Bishop (SI) Mr. Irrelevant has never been more relevant.
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Ravens QB Tyler Huntley plans to sign restricted free agent tender on Monday.
  • Matt Verderame (SI) 2023 NFL Mock Draft 9.0: 31 trades for 31 first-round picks.
  • Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Ilinois CB Devon Witherspoon at 14.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Mock Draft, 3-round edition. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter, Jr. at 14.
  • Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) NFLPA: New data shows turf fields still cause more injuries than natural surfaces.
  • Arthur Weinstein (AwfulAnnouncing) Michael Irvin ‘remains suspended’ from NFL Network role.

