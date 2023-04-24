History is repeating itself. 15 years after Brett Favre left the Green Bay Packers to join the New York Jets near the tail-end of his career, his successor is going down the same path: Aaron Rodgers is coming to the AFC East.

The Jets and Packers reached an agreement on a trade on Monday, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

New York is getting Rodgers, as well as first- (1-15) and fifth-round selections (5-170) in this year’s draft. Green Bay is receiving three draft picks: 2023 first- (1-13), second- (2-42) and sixth-rounders (6-207) as well as a conditional 2024 second that will turn into a first in case Rodgers plays more than 65 percent of the Jets’ offensive snaps in 2023.

Rodgers, 39, is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks of his era. A first-round draft selection by the Packers in 2005, he led the team to a Super Bowl win and was voted league MVP four times. The 10-time Pro Bowler re-wrote the record books along the way, and is a surefire lock to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame on first ballot.

Now, he will try to add to his already impressive résumé as a member of the Jets. New York, of course, was in the market for Rodgers after getting two subpar seasons out of 2021 second overall draft choice Zach Wilson.

Wilson remains on the team for now, but his future with the Jets organization is in question. Rodgers, who will be wearing his old college No. 8, will be the team’s starter in 2023.

This also means that the New England Patriots will get to meet him twice a year moving forward.

The team of head coach Bill Belichick and the new Jets QB have met four times so far, splitting the series 2-2. He completed 57 percent of his pass attempts in those games for a combined 910 yards, six touchdowns and one interceptions. He also was sacked eight times and fumble the ball on three separate occasions.

The last meeting between the two sides took place last year, when the Rodgers-led Packers beat the Brian Hoyer/Bailey Zappe-led Patriots 27-24 in overtime. Rodgers himself completed 21 of 35 throws (60%) for 251 yards with a pair of touchdowns and one interception that was returned for a touchdown.

The AFC East starting quarterbacks for the 2023 season are now projected to be Rodgers as well as Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and New England’s Mac Jones.