New England Patriots links 4/24/23 - It’s Draft Week! Prospect profiles, team fits, mocks & More

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Evan Lazar examines the top late-round sleepers for the Patriots in this year’s draft.
- Photos: Week 1 of Patriots offseason workouts.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Why Jerod Mayo turned down head-coaching interviews to stay; Assessing the 14th spot; Trade market; Economic impact of whiffing on a first-round pick; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL notes: Is the Patriots’ interest in Kentucky QB Will Levis real? No clear answers about who’ll take snaps in 2023.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Patriots’ biggest draft need is a ‘guy that wears a target’. More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Draft strategy still not clear.
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster keys to the Patriots 2023 NFL Draft. Here is the best plan for the Patriots this weekend. 1. Pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 14.
- Zack Cox identifies the prospects most likely to pique the Pats’ interest in this year’s draft.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Morse’s Morsels: Jones/Zappe competition, Patriots Hall of Fame; More.
- Wayne G. (SportsTimeHQ) The Patriots wide receiver myth. The idea that a WR in round one, especially in this draft, would be a game changer is not only false, but is so far from the truth it’s actually preposterous.
- Andrew Callahan breaks down the Patriots’ best prospect fits at running back and tight end.
- Sean T. McGuire notes Mike Reiss wonders if New England could draft “blue-chip” running back Bijan Robinson.
- Darren Hartwell highlights James White on why he sees Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs as a strong Patriots fit.
- Zack Cox reports the Patriots recently Zoom-called with unheralded tackle prospect Warren McClendon (Georgia). McClendon is a projected Day 3 pick.
- Wayne G. (SportsTimeHQ) Patriots Quarterback battle for 2023. /I’ll quibble with him over who actually makes this decision. Hint: Jones and Zappe will decide.
- Phil Perry sees this as a dream draft class for the cornerback-needy Patriots.
- Taylor Kyles profiles the top 5 Cornerbacks the Patriots could target in this year’s draft.
- Alex Barth offers his reactions to the Felger & Mazz Big Board focused on the 2023 safety class prospects.
- Andrew Callahan comes up with four potential Patriots trades heading into the draft.
- Taylor Kyles thumbnails some perfect Patriots to be found in Rounds 5-7 of the draft.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Putting it all together. Pats trade No. 14, pick Maryland CB Deonte Banks at 17.
- Mike Kadlick puts together his final Patriots Mock to put a bow on New England’s rollercoaster offseason. Pats trade No. 14, pick Alabama safety Brian Branch at 21.
- Mark Daniels’ Patriots 2023 mock draft: Will Bill Belichick surprise us and prioritize defense? Pats pick Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy at 14.
- Alex Barth notes some positions are so stacked he wonders if a first-round Draft record will be broken this year.
- Dakota Randall says Jabrill Peppers apparently is changing his number with the Patriots, going from No. 3 to his collegiate No. 5.
- NextPats podcast: Phil Perry talks with James White to find out what makes a successful Patriot at third-down back, and also what traits we should be looking at for possible Patriots fits in the draft. (30 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Peter King’s mock draft. Pats pick Northwestern T/G Peter Skoronski at 14.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Ranking the top five Quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.cm) Top 150 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL burning questions: What’s next for Lamar Jackson?
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Here’s how every pick of the NFL draft’s first round will go down. Pats pick Maryland CB Deonte Banks at 14.
- Bryant McFadden (CBS Sports) NFL Mock Draft 2023. Pats pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 14.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Round 2. Pats pick Alabama safety Brian Branch at #36.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) What really happened with Vikings’ missed NFL draft pick in 2003.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking the best NFL Draft picks of all time: The top five at each spot, 1-32.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Ranking the NFL’s 10 biggest draft busts since 1990.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL Draft biggest blunders and terrible misses in recent history.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Packers, Jets resume talks with hopes of striking a deal before 2023 NFL Draft
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL: “No simple answers” to solve issue of playing surfaces.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The NFL Is struggling to walk the ethical high wire of sports betting.
Loading comments...