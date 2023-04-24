 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 4/24/23 - It’s Draft Week! Prospect profiles, team fits, mocks & More

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
Cole Strange, Patriots First-Round Draft Pick
Pats’ 2022 first-round pick Cole Strange
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Why Jerod Mayo turned down head-coaching interviews to stay; Assessing the 14th spot; Trade market; Economic impact of whiffing on a first-round pick; More.
  • Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL notes: Is the Patriots’ interest in Kentucky QB Will Levis real? No clear answers about who’ll take snaps in 2023.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Patriots’ biggest draft need is a ‘guy that wears a target’. More.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Draft strategy still not clear.
  • Murph (E2GSports) Monster keys to the Patriots 2023 NFL Draft. Here is the best plan for the Patriots this weekend. 1. Pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 14.
  • Zack Cox identifies the prospects most likely to pique the Pats’ interest in this year’s draft.
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) Morse’s Morsels: Jones/Zappe competition, Patriots Hall of Fame; More.
  • Wayne G. (SportsTimeHQ) The Patriots wide receiver myth. The idea that a WR in round one, especially in this draft, would be a game changer is not only false, but is so far from the truth it’s actually preposterous.
  • Andrew Callahan breaks down the Patriots’ best prospect fits at running back and tight end.
  • Sean T. McGuire notes Mike Reiss wonders if New England could draft “blue-chip” running back Bijan Robinson.
  • Darren Hartwell highlights James White on why he sees Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs as a strong Patriots fit.
  • Zack Cox reports the Patriots recently Zoom-called with unheralded tackle prospect Warren McClendon (Georgia). McClendon is a projected Day 3 pick.
  • Wayne G. (SportsTimeHQ) Patriots Quarterback battle for 2023. /I’ll quibble with him over who actually makes this decision. Hint: Jones and Zappe will decide.
  • Phil Perry sees this as a dream draft class for the cornerback-needy Patriots.
  • Taylor Kyles profiles the top 5 Cornerbacks the Patriots could target in this year’s draft.
  • Alex Barth offers his reactions to the Felger & Mazz Big Board focused on the 2023 safety class prospects.
  • Andrew Callahan comes up with four potential Patriots trades heading into the draft.
  • Taylor Kyles thumbnails some perfect Patriots to be found in Rounds 5-7 of the draft.
  • Alex Barth’s Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Putting it all together. Pats trade No. 14, pick Maryland CB Deonte Banks at 17.
  • Mike Kadlick puts together his final Patriots Mock to put a bow on New England’s rollercoaster offseason. Pats trade No. 14, pick Alabama safety Brian Branch at 21.
  • Mark DanielsPatriots 2023 mock draft: Will Bill Belichick surprise us and prioritize defense? Pats pick Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy at 14.
  • Alex Barth notes some positions are so stacked he wonders if a first-round Draft record will be broken this year.
  • Dakota Randall says Jabrill Peppers apparently is changing his number with the Patriots, going from No. 3 to his collegiate No. 5.
  • NextPats podcast: Phil Perry talks with James White to find out what makes a successful Patriot at third-down back, and also what traits we should be looking at for possible Patriots fits in the draft. (30 min. video)

NATIONAL NEWS

