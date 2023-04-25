New England Patriots links 4/25/23 - A rush to welcome Rodgers to AFC East; Trade impact on Pats

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Primer and ways to watch: New England holds 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Everything you need to know and how to follow the Draft live.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Unfiltered Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots draft fits, targets and needs.
- Evan Lazar’s final Patriots mock draft: The Pats make a surprising trade for a top defensive prospect, pick Texas Tech Edge Tyree Wilson at 11.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) The ultimate guide to the Patriots’ 2023 NFL draft.
- Mark Daniels identifies the 10 best offensive fits for the Patriots in this year’s draft.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Why the Pats drafting a tight end is intriguing.
- Phil Perry spotlights the safeties in this year’s draft class who fit the mold that Bill Belichick typically looks for.
- Phil Perry notes Bill Belichick typically covets big-bodied linebackers in the draft, but those are in short supply in this year’s class. Iowa LB Jack Campbell has “Prototypical Patriot” written all over him.
- Alex Barth offers his reactions to the Felger & Mazz Big Board focused on the 2023 running back class prospects.
- Andrew Callahan goes behind the scenes of a Bill and Brian Belichick’s talks at a Rutgers coaching clinic. The Belichick’s spoke about the importance of defensive physicality, the Texas drill and more.
- Zach Brunner (FlurrySports) NFL Mock Draft 2023 2-Round projection. Pats pick USC WR Jordan Addison at 14.
- Bernd Buchmasser lays out how the Pats’ schedule becomes more challenging with Aaron Rodgers in the mix.
- Sean T. McGuire says the Jets will likely see more prime-time slots after the trade for Aaron Rodgers, and that could have an impact on the Patriots schedule.
- Zack Cox explains how the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers trade will impact the Patriots in the draft.
- Nick O’Malley’s NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers trade could end up ‘blowing up in the Jets’ faces’ (report).
- Khari Thompson highlights Mac Jones believer Drew Bledsoe: Mac Jones will never be Lamar Jackson, but he can be a franchise quarterback.
- Peyton Doyle rounds up the 10 most likely 1st-round picks by the Patriots, according to NFL mock drafts
- Alex Barth gives us his 3rd and final 2023 mock draft. Pats pick Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon at 14.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) 7-Round final mock draft. Pats pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 14.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Final Patriots 7 round mock draft options; Draft contest.
- NextPats podcast: Phil Perry talks with Dante Scarnecchia sharing the keys to finding the Patriots a franchise tackle. (60 min. video)
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) Wandering eyes: Is the 2024 QB draft class better than 2023’s? Or do we always think the grass looks greener a year out? /Interesting read.
- Albert Breer (SI) 2023 NFL Draft: League coaches share opinions on ‘enticing and imperfect’ class of QB prospects.
- James Dator, et al (SB Nation) 7 bold predictions for the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Jeremy Layton (NY Post) Five biggest risers ahead of 2023 NFL Draft according to experts.
- Steve Serby (NY Post) Jets with Aaron Rodgers can dream the impossible Super Bowl dream: It means the Robert Saleh Jets are no longer the ‘Not Ready For Prime-Time Players’.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) What version of Aaron Rodgers will the Jets be getting?
- Matt Verderame (SI) Aaron Rodgers trade grades: Big win for Packers (A-), not so much for Jets (C).
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Winners/losers from blockbuster QB deal between Packers and Jets. Losers: The rest of the AFC East.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Where Aaron Rodgers ranks among AFC QBs after trade to the Jets. Mac Jones 10th.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Patriots nab Texas RB Bijan Robinson. /Wut?
- Jacob Schyvinck (NFLMocks) 3-Round NFL mock draft. Pats trade, pick Boston College WR Zay Flowers at 20.
- Conor Orr (SI) 2023 NFL Mock Draft 10.0. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter, Jr. at 14.
- Andrew Marchand (NY Post) The ESPN layoffs have begun.
