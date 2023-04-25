With the NFL Draft coming up this week, we thought it would be a nice idea to bring back an old format we used to work with a while ago: the Q&A. So, in order to talk all things New England Patriots and the draft, we will do a live session on Wednesday, April 26, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET.

Obviously, we are hoping for a lively debate in those 60 minutes (and possibly more). So, how do you participate? Here’s how it works:

Drop your question in the comment section below. Wait for Pat, Bernd, and/or another member of the Pats Pulpit family to answer your question. Repeat.

You are, of course, more than welcome to submit questions before Wednesday night as well. The comment section is open, and yours to play with.

And there is plenty to talk about. Which positions will the Patriots target in Round 1? Which Rutgers players are available? And who will be the second-round defensive back everybody will be scratching their head over?

Let’s have a fun conversation!