New England Patriots links 4/26/23 - 2023 NFL Draft: Pats face high expectations, plenty of options

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Patriots Unfiltered’s Draft preview roundtable: Writers weigh in on their draft hopes and expectations.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Patriots would do well to hold their cards.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Jahlani Tavai is ‘excited’ for his two younger brothers who are eligible for the Draft.
- Patriots Draft Prospect Review: Final thoughts before draft kicks off, best kits, trade possibilities. (29 min.)
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss their first round predictions, draft over/unders, final mock drafts; More. (95 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered 4/25: Possibilities at 14, Aaron Rodgers trade reaction, potential draft day trades. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan identifies 10 NFL Draft prospects who best fit the Patriots after the 1st round.
- Andy Hart spotlights 10 players the Patriots should draft.
- Mark Daniels thumbnails the 10 best defensive fits for the Patriots.
- Jerry Thornton’s Patriots 2023 Draft Preview: Cornerbacks.
- Mike Kadlick takes a look at the draft positions for potential Patriots ahead of Thursday’s draft.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Georgia Saftey Christopher Smith has both the versatility and high ‘football IQ’ to succeed in New England; Potential Devin McCourty replacement?
- Jerry Thornton explains how he learned to stop worrying and love Aaron Rodgers coming to the AFC East.
- Dakota Randall suggests we not freak out over doomsday takes after the Aaron Rodgers-Jets trade.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Can Patriots continue streak against New York with Aaron Rodgers at QB?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five thoughts on Rodgers joining the Jets: Patriots fans shouldn’t be too worried. 1. Jets ended up losers in this deal.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Jalen Mills and Davon Godchaux responded to Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets.
- Alex Barth gives us his 2023 Patriots pick-by-pick NFL Draft big board and you can build your own mock draft.
- Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) Rumor: Patriots ‘narrow’ draft targets to Paris Johnson Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Nijigba.
- Sean T. McGuire projects what time the Pats are expected to pick in the first round if they keep No. 14 overall.
- Nick O’Malley’s final Patriots Mock Draft 2023: QB chaos, class that ‘sucks’ breaks just right for Bill Belichick. Pats pick Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon at 14.
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots final mock draft: New England takes special athlete in Round 1, Georgia OT Broderick Jones.
- Peyton Doyle looks at how Bill Belichick’s 1st-round Patriots draft picks have fared in the NFL.
- Hayden Bird looks back to how in 1993, Bill Parcells held the NFL in suspense before picking Drew Bledsoe and reshaping Patriots history.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Matt Patricia still had plenty of suitors following his dysfunctional season as the offensive play-caller.
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom Curran breaks down what he wants to see from the Patriots. Greg Cosell joins to break down the 2023 NFL Draft and potential picks for the Patriots. (26 min. video)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate explains that the Pats prior success against Rodgers should provide some optimism for facing him twice during the season. Plus an alternate take on his final mock draft. (36 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) Bill Belichick must crush this NFL Draft. The rest of his career — and Patriots’ place in AFC East — may hinge on it.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The Patriots are now the worst team, on paper, in the AFC East.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Scheduling formula could make it difficult for more than one AFC East team to get to playoffs.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Can Aaron Rodgers save the New York Jets from their QB nightmares?
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Aaron Rodgers trade grades: Packers [A], Jets [A-] both get what they want, come out as winners ahead of the draft.
- Staff (ESPN) 2023 NFL draft cheat sheet: Prospect picks, rankings, stats.
- Staff (ESPN) 2023 NFL draft: First-round picks and needs, team picks, depth charts.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Top 150 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class.
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) The eight most interesting teams in the 2023 NFL Draft. No Pats.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Draft rumors: Buying or selling biggest buzz.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft takes: No elite receivers in this class, but I’d take four in the first round.
- Tom Pelissero (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft: Six potential surprise first-rounders.
- Charles Davis (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0. Pats pick Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski at 14.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s one and only 2023 mock draft. Pats pick Georgia OLB Nolan Smith at 14.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Final 2023 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) What teams ‘should’ do 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
