 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 4/26/23 - 2023 NFL Draft: Pats face high expectations, plenty of options

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
/ new
NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) Bill Belichick must crush this NFL Draft. The rest of his career — and Patriots’ place in AFC East — may hinge on it.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The Patriots are now the worst team, on paper, in the AFC East.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Scheduling formula could make it difficult for more than one AFC East team to get to playoffs.
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Can Aaron Rodgers save the New York Jets from their QB nightmares?
  • Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Aaron Rodgers trade grades: Packers [A], Jets [A-] both get what they want, come out as winners ahead of the draft.
  • Staff (ESPN) 2023 NFL draft cheat sheet: Prospect picks, rankings, stats.
  • Staff (ESPN) 2023 NFL draft: First-round picks and needs, team picks, depth charts.
  • Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Top 150 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class.
  • Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) The eight most interesting teams in the 2023 NFL Draft. No Pats.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Draft rumors: Buying or selling biggest buzz.
  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft takes: No elite receivers in this class, but I’d take four in the first round.
  • Tom Pelissero (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft: Six potential surprise first-rounders.
  • Charles Davis (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0. Pats pick Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski at 14.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s one and only 2023 mock draft. Pats pick Georgia OLB Nolan Smith at 14.
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Final 2023 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) What teams ‘should’ do 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...