Coming off a disappointing season, the New England Patriots have plenty of work to do to get back into the playoff mix. That work is continuing now with the NFL Draft, and with several holes to be filled and talent to be added to a squad that went just 8-9 a year ago.

The depth chart below, based on an idea from our friends at Pride Of Detroit, is designed to give fans a brief overview of where the team stands at this point in the process. Players who are projected as starters have been marked accordingly (asterisk*), as are players currently not under contract for 2023 (italics).

So, with that said, let’s take a look at New England’s current depth chart.

Patriots 2023 depth chart

Quarterback

Mac Jones* (10)

Bailey Zappe (4)

Trace McSorley (19)

Brian Hoyer (5): Released

Running back

Rhamondre Stevenson* (38)

Pierre Strong Jr. (35 | ST)

Ty Montgomery II (14)

James Robinson (--)

Kevin Harris (36)

J.J. Taylor (42)

Damien Harris (37): Signed by Buffalo

Wide receiver

JuJu Smith-Schuster* (7)

DeVante Parker* (1)

Kendrick Bourne* (84)

Tyquan Thornton (11)

Tre Nixon (82)

Lynn Bowden Jr. (86)

Matthew Slater (18 | ST)

Raleigh Webb (44 | ST)

Jakobi Meyers (16): Signed by Las Vegas

Signed by Las Vegas Nelson Agholor (15): Signed by Baltimore

Tight end

Hunter Henry* (85)

Mike Gesicki (88)

Matt Sokol (87)

Scotty Washington (17)

Jonnu Smith (81): Traded to Atlanta

Offensive tackles

Trent Brown* (77)

Riley Reiff* (74)

Conor McDermott (75)

Calvin Anderson (76)

Yodny Cajuste (72)

Andrew Stueber (64)

Isaiah Wynn (76): Unrestricted free agent

Marcus Cannon (61): Unrestricted free agent

Interior offensive line

Cole Strange* (69 | LG)

David Andrews* (60 | C)

Michael Onwenu* (71 | RG)

James Ferentz (65)

Kody Russey (66)

Chasen Hines (63)

Bill Murray (62)

Interior defensive line

Christian Barmore* (90)

Davon Godchaux* (92)

Deatrich Wise Jr.* (91)

Lawrence Guy Sr. (93)

Daniel Ekuale (95)

Carl Davis Jr. (98)

Sam Roberts (96)

Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (70)

Defensive edge

Matthew Judon* (9)

Josh Uche (55)

Anfernee Jennings (58)

DaMarcus Mitchell (97 | ST)

Ronnie Perkins (51)

Off-the-ball linebacker

Ja’Whaun Bentley* (8)

Jahlani Tavai* (48 | ST)

Raekwon McMillan (50 | ST)

Mack Wilson Sr. (30 | ST)

Chris Board (-- | ST)

Calvin Munson (43 | ST)

Terez Hall (59)

Olakunle Fatukasi (47 | ST)

Cornerback

Jonathan Jones* (31)

Jack Jones* (13)

Marcus Jones* (25 | KR | PR)

Jalen Mills (2)

Myles Bryant (27)

Shaun Wade (26)

Quandre Mosely (34)

Rodney Randle (39)

Joejuan Williams (33) : Signed by Minnesota

Safety

Kyle Dugger* (23)

Adrian Phillips* (21)

Jabrill Peppers (5)

Joshuah Bledsoe (24)

Brenden Schooler (41 | ST)

Cody Davis (22 | ST)

Brad Hawkins (29)

Devin McCourty (32): Retired

Specialists