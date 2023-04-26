Coming off a disappointing season, the New England Patriots have plenty of work to do to get back into the playoff mix — and here are the men who are tasked with doing that.
The depth chart below, based on an idea from our friends at Pride Of Detroit, is designed to give fans a brief overview of where the team stands at this point in the process. Players who are projected as starters have been marked accordingly (asterisk*).
So, with that said, let’s take a look at New England’s current depth chart.
Patriots 2023 depth chart
Quarterback
- Mac Jones* (10)
- Bailey Zappe (4)
- Ian Book (19) — Practice squad
- Malik Cunningham (16) — Practice squad
- Matt Corral (--) — Exempt/Left squad
Running back
- Rhamondre Stevenson* (38)
- Ezekiel Elliott (15)
- Ty Montgomery II (14 | KR)
- Kevin Harris (36) — Practice squad
Wide receiver
- JuJu Smith-Schuster* (7)
- DeVante Parker* (1)
- Kendrick Bourne* (84)
- Demario Douglas (81)
- Kayshon Boutte (80)
- Matthew Slater (18 | ST)
- T.J. Luther (82) — Practice squad
- Jalen Reagor (83) — Practice squad
- Tyquan Thornton (11) — Injured reserve (eligible to return)
- Tre Nixon (82) — Injured reserve (out for the year)
Tight end
- Hunter Henry* (85)
- Mike Gesicki (88)
- Pharaoh Brown (86)
- Matt Sokol (87) — Practice squad
Offensive tackles
- Trent Brown* (77)
- Calvin Anderson* (76)
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (72)
- Vederian Lowe (59)
- Andrew Stueber (64) — Practice squad
- Riley Reiff (74) — Injured reserve (eligible to return)
Interior offensive line
- Cole Strange* (69 | LG)
- David Andrews* (60 | C)
- Michael Onwenu* (71 | RG)
- Jake Andrews (67)
- Sidy Sow (62)
- Atonio Mafi (68)
- James Ferentz (65) — Practice squad
- Kody Russey (66) — Practice squad
Interior defensive line
- Davon Godchaux* (92)
- Deatrich Wise Jr.* (91)
- Christian Barmore* (90)
- Lawrence Guy Sr. (93)
- Keion White (99)
- Daniel Ekuale (95)
- Sam Roberts (96)
- Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (70) — Practice squad
Defensive edge
- Matthew Judon* (9)
- Josh Uche (55)
- Anfernee Jennings (58)
- Ronnie Perkins (51) — Practice squad
- Trey Flowers (98) — Physically unable to perform list
Off-the-ball linebacker
- Ja’Whaun Bentley* (8)
- Jahlani Tavai* (48)
- Mack Wilson Sr. (3)
- Marte Mapu (30)
- Chris Board (45)
- Calvin Munson (43) — Practice squad
- Joe Giles-Harris (44) — Practice squad
- Raekwon McMillan (50) — Injured reserve (out for the year)
- Terez Hall (59) — Injured reserve (out for the year)
Cornerback
- Christian Gonzalez* (6)
- Jonathan Jones* (31)
- Myles Bryant (27)
- Marcus Jones (25 | PR)
- Ameer Speed (28)
- Shaun Wade (26)
- Jack Jones (13) — Injured reserve (eligible to return)
- Isaiah Bolden (29) — Injured reserve (out for the year)
Safety
- Kyle Dugger* (23)
- Jabrill Peppers* (5)
- Adrian Phillips* (21)
- Jalen Mills (2)
- Brenden Schooler (41 | ST)
- Joshuah Bledsoe (24) — Practice squad
- Cody Davis (22 | ST) — Physically unable to perform list
Specialists
- Chad Ryland (37 | K | KO)
- Bryce Baringer (17 | P | H)
- Joe Cardona (49 | LS)
- Corliss Waitman (15 | P | H) — Practice squad
