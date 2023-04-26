Coming off a disappointing season, the New England Patriots have plenty of work to do to get back into the playoff mix — and here are the men who are tasked with doing that.

The depth chart below, based on an idea from our friends at Pride Of Detroit, is designed to give fans a brief overview of where the team stands at this point in the process. Players who are projected as starters have been marked accordingly (asterisk*).

So, with that said, let’s take a look at New England’s current depth chart.

Patriots 2023 depth chart

Quarterback

Mac Jones* (10)

Bailey Zappe (4)

Ian Book (19) — Practice squad

Malik Cunningham (16) — Practice squad

Matt Corral (--) — Exempt/Left squad

Running back

Rhamondre Stevenson* (38)

Ezekiel Elliott (15)

Ty Montgomery II (14 | KR)

Kevin Harris (36) — Practice squad

Wide receiver

JuJu Smith-Schuster* (7)

DeVante Parker* (1)

Kendrick Bourne* (84)

Demario Douglas (81)

Kayshon Boutte (80)

Matthew Slater (18 | ST)

T.J. Luther (82) — Practice squad

Jalen Reagor (83) — Practice squad

Tyquan Thornton (11) — Injured reserve (eligible to return)

Tre Nixon (82) — Injured reserve (out for the year)

Tight end

Hunter Henry* (85)

Mike Gesicki (88)

Pharaoh Brown (86)

Matt Sokol (87) — Practice squad

Offensive tackles

Trent Brown* (77)

Calvin Anderson* (76)

Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (72)

Vederian Lowe (59)

Andrew Stueber (64) — Practice squad

Riley Reiff (74) — Injured reserve (eligible to return)

Interior offensive line

Cole Strange* (69 | LG)

David Andrews* (60 | C)

Michael Onwenu* (71 | RG)

Jake Andrews (67)

Sidy Sow (62)

Atonio Mafi (68)

James Ferentz (65) — Practice squad

Kody Russey (66) — Practice squad

Interior defensive line

Davon Godchaux* (92)

Deatrich Wise Jr.* (91)

Christian Barmore* (90)

Lawrence Guy Sr. (93)

Keion White (99)

Daniel Ekuale (95)

Sam Roberts (96)

Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (70) — Practice squad

Defensive edge

Matthew Judon* (9)

Josh Uche (55)

Anfernee Jennings (58)

Ronnie Perkins (51) — Practice squad

Trey Flowers (98) — Physically unable to perform list

Off-the-ball linebacker

Ja’Whaun Bentley* (8)

Jahlani Tavai* (48)

Mack Wilson Sr. (3)

Marte Mapu (30)

Chris Board (45)

Calvin Munson (43) — Practice squad

Joe Giles-Harris (44) — Practice squad

Raekwon McMillan (50) — Injured reserve (out for the year)

Terez Hall (59) — Injured reserve (out for the year)

Cornerback

Christian Gonzalez* (6)

Jonathan Jones* (31)

Myles Bryant (27)

Marcus Jones (25 | PR)

Ameer Speed (28)

Shaun Wade (26)

Jack Jones (13) — Injured reserve (eligible to return)

Isaiah Bolden (29) — Injured reserve (out for the year)

Safety

Kyle Dugger* (23)

Jabrill Peppers* (5)

Adrian Phillips* (21)

Jalen Mills (2)

Brenden Schooler (41 | ST)

Joshuah Bledsoe (24) — Practice squad

Cody Davis (22 | ST) — Physically unable to perform list

Specialists