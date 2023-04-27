The wait is finally over, welcome to the 2023 NFL Draft. The event is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday night and the New England Patriots will look to make the most out of their first-round selection at No. 14 overall.

There will be plenty of draft coverage throughout the three-day event right here on Pats Pulpit, so make sure to check back in regularly. As for Day 1, here is everything you need to know.

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City, MO

Television: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live stream: NFL app, ESPN app, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV

Time per pick: 10 minutes

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Round 1 draft order

1. Carolina Panthers (via Chicago)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver)

6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears (via Carolina)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (via Cleveland)

13. Green Bay Packers (via New York)

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets (via Green Bay)

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins Forfeited

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (via San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Patriots draft picks

Round 1: No. 14

The 14th overall selection is set to take place around 10:10 p.m. ET, based on the 10-minute pick timer. Realistically, however, New England likely will select earlier as not every team will exhaust its available time. Last year, the 14th overall pick was made at around 9:45 p.m. ET.

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 76 (via Carolina)

Round 4: No. 107 (via Los Angeles), No. 117, No. 135 (compensatory)

Round 6: No. 184 (via Las Vegas), No. 187 (via Carolina), No. 192, No. 210 (compensatory)

Round 7: No. 245

Pats Pulpit coverage

We will have extensive coverage online throughout the day. Please make sure to regularly come back for all the latest news, updates and analysis before, during and after the draft.

In addition, don’t forget to visit our draft coverage section as well as our Patriots big board. Our live picks and rumors tracker will go online later on Thursday morning and stay up through the day.