It is officially time for the 2023 NFL Draft.

For the New England Patriots, their offseason has been highlighted by remodeling their coaching staff — starting by hiring Bill O’Brien as their official offensive coordinator. What did not get an overhaul was their personnel, which has remained largely the same outside of a few additions on the offensive side of the ball.

Now, New England will turn to the draft in hopes of vastly upgrading their roster. They will have plenty of picks to do so with 11 in their current arsenal. But, with 75 players already on the roster, it may be unlikely they use all of the picks they enter Thursday with.

As for the first day of the event, look no further than right here: our NFL Draft Tracker that will be regularly updated throughout the day and into the night.

Day 1: Live tracker

Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET | Union Station, Kansas City MO | Patriots Top-50 Big Board

Patriots picks: 1-14

Time per pick: 10 minutes

Pats Pulpit will have you covered with plenty of coverage over the next three days and beyond, so make sure to regularly check back for all the latest news, rumors and analysis. Please also head down to the comment section to use this as your open thread for the day.

Rumors and news will be posted with the newest up top.

10:37 a.m. ET: Matt Groh will meet with the media after both the first and second day of the draft. Bill Belichick will do the same after Day 3 on Saturday.

10:00 a.m ET: Draft order for the first round.

1-1 Carolina Panthers

1-2 Houston Texans

1-3 Arizona Cardinals

1-4 Indianapolis Colts

1-5 Seattle Seahawks

1-6 Detroit Lions

1-7 Las Vegas Raiders

1-8 Atlanta Falcons

1-9 Chicago Bears

1-10 Philadelphia Eagles

1-11 Tennessee Titans

1-12 Houston Texans

1-13 Green Bay Packers

1-14 New England Patriots

1-15 New York Jets

1-16 Washington Commanders

1-17 Pittsburgh Steelers

1-18 Detroit Lions

1-19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1-20 Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round selection for tampering

1-21 Los Angeles Chargers

1-22 Baltimore Ravens

1-23 Minnesota Vikings

1-24 Jacksonville Jaguars

1-25 New York Giants

1-26 Dallas Cowboys

1-27 Buffalo Bills

1-28 Cincinnati Bengals

1-29 New Orleans Saints

1-30 Philadelphia Eagles

1-31 Kansas City Chiefs

10:00 a.m. ET: Patriots needs and potential draft targets for Round 1.

Quarterback: Will Levis (Kentucky)

Running back: Bijan Robinson (Texas)

Wide receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State), Zay Flowers (Boston College), Jordan Addison (USC)

Tight end: Dalton Kincaid (Utah), Michael Mayer (Notre Dame)

Offensive tackle: Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State), Broderick Jones (Georgia), Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), Darnell Wright (Tennessee)

Defensive edge: Nolan Smith (Georgia), Lukas Van Ness (Iowa), Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech),

Cornerback: Christian Gonzalez (Oregon), Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State), Devon Witherspoon (Illinois), Deonte Banks (Maryland)

Safety: Brian Branch (Alabama)

10:00 a.m. ET: Welcome to today’s live tracker. You will find updates and the eventual draft results above, and the comment section below. Please make yourselves at home and thanks for spending your draft day with us!