The New England Patriots under Bill Belichick have never shied away from using their draft capital to make a trade.

In his previous 22 drafts as the team’s head coach and de facto general manager, Belichick has swung 86 trades on draft day. That number is clearly the highest in the NFL, with the Philadelphia Eagles’ 67 over that same span a distant second.

When it comes to this year’s draft, the Patriots are obviously once again a team to keep an eye on. Not only do they have several needs to fill — most prominently at offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver — they are also the owners of 11 total picks and an above-average draft picks value.

Belichick and company again making a move in the first round on Thursday night would therefore not come as a surprise. And if so, there are eight teams in particular who might make sense as trade partners.

Trade up from No. 14

The Patriots are better known for trading down than up — they haven’t made a move in that direction in the first round since 2012 — but there is an argument to be made for them to jump a few spots. They might want to leapfrog teams with similar needs (Green Bay) or pounce if a blue-chip talent is surprisingly falling.

Atlanta Falcons (No. 8): There is some buzz about the Falcons wanting to move back to accumulate more capital to build around quarterback Desmond Ridder. If so, the Patriots might make sense as a trade buddy. Climbing six spots would not come cheap — it would likely cost New England its second-round selection, at least — but it would put the club in a position to possibly pick one of the best offensive tackle or cornerback prospects in the class.

Philadelphia Eagles (No. 10): New England would likely have to part ways with its third-round pick and possibly a Day 3 selection to move from 14 to 10, but it might be worth it. If there has not yet been a run at offensive tackles, for example, making that trade would make sense to get ahead of any potential competition at the position. Why would the Eagles do it, though? They only have six total picks, and a gaping hole between between 3-94 and 7-219.

Tennessee Titans (No. 11): There is some chatter about Tennessee trying to move up to draft a quarterback at No. 3 overall. That would obviously eliminate them as a trade-up spot for the Patriots. If they fail to secure a QB by the time they are on the clock, however, the Titans might be willing to trade out of their slot to accumulate more selections.

Houston Texans (No. 12): While Houston has a need at quarterback, the team of general manager Nick Caserio appears to be less-than-enthusiastic about the options available after projected No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. So, even if they don’t go QB at No. 2 there is no guarantee they target the position with their second first-round selection. In turn, a trade out — which would allow New England to jump ahead of the tackle- and receiver-needy Packers — would make sense.

Trade down form No. 14

As noted above, trading back has been a popular move in New England’s draft room in year’s past. 2023 might end up falling in the same category, especially if a) no trade-up materializes, and b) no viable option is on the board at No. 14.

Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 17): It is an open secret that the Steelers want to find an offensive tackle in this year’s draft, and if there is a run at the position they might not get one at No. 17; the Packers and New York Jets are in the market as well. The Patriots obviously also have a need at the position, but if they don’t feel good about what is available — either at tackle or another position — a move out would make sense and possibly even net the team another third-round pick.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 19): The Buccaneers are another team in the tackle market, so everything that has been said about the Steelers also applies to them (albeit with a higher asking price to move back two spots further). In addition, they might also want to jump ahead of Washington (No. 16) or Detroit (No. 18) in case a quarterback prospect is still on the board at that point.

Seattle Seahawks (No. 20): The Seahawks fall into the same category as the Buccaneers: quarterback is an option, and if one starts falling it appears that waiting for him to land in your lap is a dangerous game. Seattle might therefore be willing to invest its third-rounder (3-83) and an additional fifth-round pick (either 5-151 or 5-154) to jump ahead of Tampa Bay, Washington and Detroit. The Patriots, meanwhile, would add more ammunition on Days 2 and 3 in such a scenario.

New York Giants (No. 25): The Giants are another team that is rumored to be looking for a trade-up. They have plenty of capital — 10 total picks — so jumping 11 spots is an option, in particular if a player the team likes is available in the possible range. The jump would be a big one from a New England perspective, but it might net another second-round selection.

At the end of the day, though, we and the teams in question as well will have to wait and see. The board will ultimately decide what is the best course of action to take.

As can be seen, however, there are options in case “trade” is the way to go — both up and down.