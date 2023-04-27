 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New England Patriots links 4/27/23 - Team Building 2023: Matt Groh, Bill Belichick on the clock

Daily news and links for Thursday.

  • Staff (ProFootballTalk) Patriots draft picks 2023: Full list of New England’s draft picks for every round.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Predicting biggest surprises of the draft: Patriots draft a QB for the third straight year.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Notebook: Will Anderson Jr. has unclear NFL fit despite college stardom; Plus, the Packers and Eagles are among several teams who could trade down.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: How pre-draft damage control can help keep the stock of top prospects from falling.
  • Joe Lucia (AwfulAnnouncing) ESPN, NFL Network have dialed back cringeworthy NFL Draft coverage; “Tragedy porn” is no longer an NFL Draft staple. /Thank goodness.
  • Ben Solak (The Ringer) The five biggest questions entering the 2023 NFL Draft.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) How many quarterbacks will be drafted tonight? The over/under is 4.5.
  • Justin Melo (TheDraftNetwork) 4 IOL with best chance to be drafted in Round 1.
  • Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) The NFL veterans who could get traded during the NFL Draft.
  • Peter Schrager (NFL.com) Final 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0. Pats pick Boston College WR Zay Flowers at 14.
  • Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Final NFL mock draft 4.0. Pats pick Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness at 14.
  • Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) 2023 NFL mock draft 8.0. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
  • Kevin Hanson (SI) Final 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
  • The NFL Brekkie Show (ESPN) Could Patriots look to history-making Rutgers punter Adam Korsak? (1.37 min. video)

