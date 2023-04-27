New England Patriots links 4/27/23 - Team Building 2023: Matt Groh, Bill Belichick on the clock

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Primer and ways to watch.
- Building The 2023 New England Patriots: [Episode 3] 2023 NFL Draft preparations. (7 min. video)
- Patriots All Access: 2023 NFL Draft edition. Behind the scenes with the Patriots personnel department as the final Draft preparations are made; More. (19 min. video)
- Interview: Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf discusses the 2023 NFL Draft: “This is the culmination of a lot of months of work”. (2.27 min. video)
- Journey to the Draft: Cole Strange (3.31 min. video) and Josh Uche (3.20 min. video)
- Patriots Playbook 4/26: Pre-Draft Predictions. John Rooke and Evan Lazar preview the Draft from a Patriots perspective. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- CBS Boston reminds us which picks are owned by the Patriots in this year’s draft.
- Karen Guregian pitches a first-round draft plan for the Patriots.
- Tom E. Curran lays out how this is the year for the Patriots to make a bold draft move.
- Zack Cox breaks down the Patriots’ first-round options ahead of the draft.
- Andrew Callahan suggests the five most likely first-round picks for the Pats, knowing it’s a fools errand.
- WEEI presents their staff wish list for the Patriots in the first round.
- Alex Barth reacts to the Felger & Mazz Big Board picks for the Pats at wide receiver and tight end.
- Phil Perry suggests the edge rushers in the draft that could bolster the Pats’ defense.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Will the Patriots draft a QB Thursday night? It sounds like anything is possible.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots mock draft roundup – final predictions from experts.
- Andrew Callahan makes his final Patriots 7-round mock draft. Pats pick Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy at 14.
- Zack Cox throws up one final Patriots mock before the real thing kicks off. Pats trade down, pick Tennessee OT. Darnell Wright at 20.
- Taylor Kyles gives us his Patriots final 7-round NFL mock draft (with trades). Pats pick BC WR Zay Flowrers at 14.
- Chris Mason relays the MassLive experts’ final predictions for the Patriots’ first round pick.
- Hayden Bird highlights Scott Pioli explaining what he thinks the Patriots will do in the Draft. “The whole idea of ‘turning heads,’ honestly, Bill doesn’t care about that.”
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) 2023 1st round NFL draft projection.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Jonathan Jones has plenty of faith in Mac Jones.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Jonathan Jones shoots down Mac Jones-Lamar Jackson comparison.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Who should Mac Jones want the Patriots to draft in first round?
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper talk team needs vs fan wants in this year’s draft, and Mike mentions Jonathan Jones on Mac Jones’ ability to lead the team into 2023 and beyond. (52 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (ProFootballTalk) Patriots draft picks 2023: Full list of New England’s draft picks for every round.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Predicting biggest surprises of the draft: Patriots draft a QB for the third straight year.
- Albert Breer (SI) Notebook: Will Anderson Jr. has unclear NFL fit despite college stardom; Plus, the Packers and Eagles are among several teams who could trade down.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: How pre-draft damage control can help keep the stock of top prospects from falling.
- Joe Lucia (AwfulAnnouncing) ESPN, NFL Network have dialed back cringeworthy NFL Draft coverage; “Tragedy porn” is no longer an NFL Draft staple. /Thank goodness.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) The five biggest questions entering the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) How many quarterbacks will be drafted tonight? The over/under is 4.5.
- Justin Melo (TheDraftNetwork) 4 IOL with best chance to be drafted in Round 1.
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) The NFL veterans who could get traded during the NFL Draft.
- Peter Schrager (NFL.com) Final 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0. Pats pick Boston College WR Zay Flowers at 14.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Final NFL mock draft 4.0. Pats pick Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness at 14.
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) 2023 NFL mock draft 8.0. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
- Kevin Hanson (SI) Final 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
- The NFL Brekkie Show (ESPN) Could Patriots look to history-making Rutgers punter Adam Korsak? (1.37 min. video)
