NFL Draft 2023: Patriots trade 14th overall pick to Steelers for two selections

New England is moving down the board in the first round.

By Bernd Buchmasser
New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The New England Patriots have traded down from their original draft slot at No. 14 overall. Instead of making a pick, they sent the selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers for No. 17 and No. 120 in the fourth round.

With the 14th overall selection, the Steelers selected Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Despite several high-profile prospects still on the board who seemingly would have been fits with the Patriots — like wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba or cornerback Christian Gonzalez — the team decided to move down. The biggest needs at offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver will therefore not be addressed until at a later point in the draft.

As for the trade itself, it looks like a fair one for both teams:

Following their trade-down with the Steelers, the Patriots now own 12 total selections in this year’s draft:

Round 1: No. 17

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 76 (via Carolina)

Round 4: No. 107 (via Los Angeles), No. 117, No. 120 (via Pittsburgh), No. 135 (compensatory)

Round 6: No. 184 (via Las Vegas), No. 187 (via Carolina), No. 192, No. 210 (compensatory)

Round 7: No. 245

This story will be updated.

