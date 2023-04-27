The New England Patriots have traded down from their original draft slot at No. 14 overall. Instead of making a pick, they sent the selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers for No. 17 and No. 120 in the fourth round.

With the 14th overall selection, the Steelers selected Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Despite several high-profile prospects still on the board who seemingly would have been fits with the Patriots — like wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba or cornerback Christian Gonzalez — the team decided to move down. The biggest needs at offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver will therefore not be addressed until at a later point in the draft.

As for the trade itself, it looks like a fair one for both teams:

Here's what the Patriots-Steelers trade looks on the different draft value boards. (via @josephjefe) pic.twitter.com/OkYCTOJb0g — Bernd Buchmasser (@BerndBuchmasser) April 28, 2023

Following their trade-down with the Steelers, the Patriots now own 12 total selections in this year’s draft:

Round 1: No. 17

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 76 (via Carolina)

Round 4: No. 107 (via Los Angeles), No. 117, No. 120 (via Pittsburgh), No. 135 (compensatory)

Round 6: No. 184 (via Las Vegas), No. 187 (via Carolina), No. 192, No. 210 (compensatory)

Round 7: No. 245

