The 2023 NFL Draft is underway and for three days, the New England Patriots will have an opportunity to improve a team that went just 8-9 a year ago. Entering the week with 11 selections in hand, the Patriots were in a good position to address their needs and add some much-needed talent to the current roster.

So, how did they do? Let’s meet the players they brought aboard, one selection at a time — starting with their first-round choice.

1-17 CB Christian Gonzalez (Oregon): Despite trading down in the first round, the Patriots were still able to secure the services of one of the best cornerbacks in the class. Originally projected to go in the top-10, Gonzalez remained on the board until No. 17. The Oregon product combines prototypical size with enticing athleticism, and projects as a Day 1 starter as an outside cornerback in New England’s defense. | Report | Analysis | Profile | Instant grade

This post will be updated after every selection.