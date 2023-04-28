 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PATRIOTS DRAFT TRACKER 1-17 CB Christian Gonzalez
NFL: NFL Draft

Filed under:

Patriots draft results tracker: Meet New England’s 2023 rookie class

Get to know New England’s draft class, one selection at a time.

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NFL Draft is underway and for three days, the New England Patriots will have an opportunity to improve a team that went just 8-9 a year ago. Entering the week with 11 selections in hand, the Patriots were in a good position to address their needs and add some much-needed talent to the current roster.

So, how did they do? Let’s meet the players they brought aboard, one selection at a time — starting with their first-round choice.

1-17 CB Christian Gonzalez (Oregon): Despite trading down in the first round, the Patriots were still able to secure the services of one of the best cornerbacks in the class. Originally projected to go in the top-10, Gonzalez remained on the board until No. 17. The Oregon product combines prototypical size with enticing athleticism, and projects as a Day 1 starter as an outside cornerback in New England’s defense. | Report | Analysis | Profile | Instant grade

This post will be updated after every selection.

Two-Minute Drill

NFL Draft 2023: Christian Gonzalez explains the meaning behind his draft-day outfit

Two-Minute Drill

NFL Draft 2023: Matthew Judon shares his thoughts on first-round pick Christian Gonzalez as only he can

New England Patriots Analysis

NFL Draft 2023: What first-round pick Christian Gonzalez brings to the New England defense

Loading comments...