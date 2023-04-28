New England Patriots links 4/28/23 - Pats slam-dunk first round, gear up for unpredictable Day 2

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar identifies the best remaining Patriots fits heading into Day Two. Pats still have 11 selections.
- Paul Perillo talks about how the Pats patience paid off with their pick of Christian Gonzalez.
- Post-Draft Pressers & transcripts: Matt Groh (16 min.) and Christian Gonzalez (12 min.)
- Recapping Day 1: Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar analyze the Patriots selection of Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. (2.10 min. video)
- Inside the Draft Room: Round One. (1.36 min. video). /Pretty cool.
- College Highlights: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon. (1.43 min. video)
- Highlights from the Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Party. (1.46 min. video)
- From NFL Network - Daniel Jeremiah reacts: Patriots are getting a Top 10 caliber player. (1.31 min. video)
- From NFL Network - Lance Zierlein, Bucky Brooks compare Christian Gonzalez to Stephon Gilmore. (2 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan suggests eight potential Patriots picks on Day 2.
- Chris Mason highlights Patriots exec Matt Groh offering his scouting report for Day 2.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots big board for Day 2.
- Nick Goss gives us an updated list of the Patriots picks heading into Day 2.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Round one recap of the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Taylor Kyles spotlights the Patriots pulling off one of the Belichick era’s biggest steals in Round 1.
- Zack Cox explains how the Patriots pulled off the surprise Christian Gonzalez draft pick. /Interesting.
- Andrew Callahan looks at why the Pats believed they could trade back and still draft Christian Gonzalez.
- Chris Mason assesses Bill Belichick delivering a masterful first round performance.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots get steal of the night with perfect first round pick.
- Zack Cox tells us why Christian Gonzalez looks like a slam-dunk pick for New England.
- Doug Kyed reports the Patriots filled a major need at cornerback by taking Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez.
- Nick Goss helps us get to know Patriots 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez.
- Zack Cox relays the Patriots DBs excited reaction to the Christian Gonzalez draft pick.
- Nick O’Malley points out how the Patriots may have foiled the Jets’ first-round draft plans by trading down.
- Keagan Stiefel picks the winners and losers from the first round. Winner: Patriots.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Ryan Fowler (TheDraftNetwork) 13 players who could headline Days 2 & 3.
- Mike Band (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft sleepers: Day 2 standouts and Day 3 hidden gems to target.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Best prospects still available.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Draft, Day 2: Best prospects available include Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr.
- Steve Serby (NY Post) How Bill Belichick blocked Jets’ Aaron Rodgers protection plan.
- Adam H. Beasley (ProFootballNetwork) Bill Belichick, King Petty, is still sticking it to the New York Jets.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Draft first-round grades, tracker: Patriots: A. “I had him ranked as the top corner in this draft. For him to fall this far is amazing to me. The Patriots traded down and still filled a major position of need. Nice job.”
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams. Patriots: A.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) First round draft grades. Patriots: A+. “This is a home run pick for the Patriots, who nab my seventh-ranked player after trading back out of their original pick. Gonzalez brings sticky coverage skills and boasts elite athletic traits. He should be a plug-and-play starter for New England from day one.”
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) First round instant grades for all 31 picks. Patriots: A+.
- Editorial Team (PFF) Grades for all 31 first-round picks. Pick Grade: Very Good. “The Patriots move down to 17th overall, add a fourth-round pick and still land the second-best cornerback on the PFF big board.”
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Winners and losers from Round 1. Loser: Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots. “As with Levis, Gonzalez isn’t listed here because of a lack of talent; rather, he’s here because of timing. Most draft pundits had the exceptionally skilled corner locked in as a top-10 pick — instead, he wound up being taken 17th overall after watching two other cornerbacks go ahead of him...”
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of the first round. Loser: The Miami Dolphins.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Draft winners, losers from Day 1: Will Levis’ stunning fall.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Draft winners and losers: Colts take a big swing on QB Anthony Richardson
- Tim Benz (TribLIve) Broderick Jones is great for the Steelers. The trade to get him was even better.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 13 crazy facts from a wild first-round, including a QB rarity and a historic run for WRs.
