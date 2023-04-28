 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PATRIOTS DRAFT TRACKER 1-17 CB Christian Gonzalez

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 4/28/23 - Pats slam-dunk first round, gear up for unpredictable Day 2

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
/ new

Patriots Coaches
Pats OL coach Adrian Klemm was familiar with Christian Gonzalez

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Ryan Fowler (TheDraftNetwork) 13 players who could headline Days 2 & 3.
  • Mike Band (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft sleepers: Day 2 standouts and Day 3 hidden gems to target.
  • Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Best prospects still available.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Draft, Day 2: Best prospects available include Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr.
  • Steve Serby (NY Post) How Bill Belichick blocked Jets’ Aaron Rodgers protection plan.
  • Adam H. Beasley (ProFootballNetwork) Bill Belichick, King Petty, is still sticking it to the New York Jets.
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Draft first-round grades, tracker: Patriots: A. “I had him ranked as the top corner in this draft. For him to fall this far is amazing to me. The Patriots traded down and still filled a major position of need. Nice job.”
  • Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams. Patriots: A.
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) First round draft grades. Patriots: A+. “This is a home run pick for the Patriots, who nab my seventh-ranked player after trading back out of their original pick. Gonzalez brings sticky coverage skills and boasts elite athletic traits. He should be a plug-and-play starter for New England from day one.”
  • Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) First round instant grades for all 31 picks. Patriots: A+.
  • Editorial Team (PFF) Grades for all 31 first-round picks. Pick Grade: Very Good. “The Patriots move down to 17th overall, add a fourth-round pick and still land the second-best cornerback on the PFF big board.”
  • Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Winners and losers from Round 1. Loser: Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots. “As with Levis, Gonzalez isn’t listed here because of a lack of talent; rather, he’s here because of timing. Most draft pundits had the exceptionally skilled corner locked in as a top-10 pick — instead, he wound up being taken 17th overall after watching two other cornerbacks go ahead of him...”
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of the first round. Loser: The Miami Dolphins.
  • Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Draft winners, losers from Day 1: Will Levis’ stunning fall.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Draft winners and losers: Colts take a big swing on QB Anthony Richardson
  • Tim Benz (TribLIve) Broderick Jones is great for the Steelers. The trade to get him was even better.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) 13 crazy facts from a wild first-round, including a QB rarity and a historic run for WRs.

