After a chaotic first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots enter Day 2 as one of the biggest early winners around the league. Despite moving back three spots from No. 14 to 17, New England still walked away with cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who was widely regarded as a top-10 talent.

With the trade back, the Patriots also netted an additional fourth-round (No. 120) selection meaning they enter Day Two with 11 total picks still in their arsenal. It should be expected New England does not use all of those selections, meaning moving up the draft board could be in play Friday night.

Day 2: Live tracker

Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET | Union Station, Kansas City MO

Patriots picks: 2-46, 3-76

Time per pick: 7 minutes in Round 2, 5 minutes in Round 3

Day 2: Live Results

2-32 Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

2-33 Tennessee Titans: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

2-34 Detroit Lions: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

2-46 New England Patriots:

6:24 p.m. ET: In arguably the least surprising report of the day, the Patriots have expressed interest in a linebacker/special teamer/long snapper.

Notre Dame @NDFootball linebacker, special-teams ace, long snapper, team captain Bo Bauer is of interest to #Patriots #Cowboys, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2023

5:00 p.m. ET: Former Patriots offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer will make an appearance at the draft on Friday night. He will announce the Patriots’ second-round pick(s).

Former Patriots offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer will announce the team's second-round draft pick tonight. — Bernd Buchmasser (@BerndBuchmasser) April 28, 2023

5:00 p.m. ET: With 11 selections still in hand, the Patriots have made calls to possibly trade up in the second round. It would be the sixth straight year doing that, if they indeed made a move.

Per league sources, the #Patriots have made calls about moving up in round 2. With the amount of draft capital they have, especially in round 4, they have the potential to make a decent leap in both rounds 2 and 3. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 28, 2023

5:00 p.m. ET: Before we get started, a look at the Patriots’ capital heading into the second and third rounds.

Round 1: CB Christian Gonzalez (Oregon)

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 76

Round 4: No. 107, No. 117, No. 120, No. 135

Round 6: No. 184, No. 187, No. 192, No. 210

Round 7: No. 245

5:00 p.m. ET: Welcome to today’s live tracker, and thanks for joining us. As always, you will find updates and the eventual draft results above, and the comment section below. Please make yourselves at home and thanks for again spending your draft day with us!