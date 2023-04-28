When the New England Patriots were on the clock at No. 14 overall in the first round of the NFL Draft, they decide to make a trade. The Pittsburgh Steelers offered two picks in return, and down Bill Belichick and company went.

The move paid off for them. Not only were they still able to grab cornerback Christian Gonzalez at No. 17 — one of the most talented players in this year’s draft and surprise slider — they also added a fourth-round selection as part of that move. With selection No. 120 in the fold, the team now enters Day 2 of the draft as the owners of 11 picks.

The Patriots are therefore tied for most selections in the league at this point.

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 76 (via Carolina)

Round 4: No. 107 (via Los Angeles)

Round 4: No. 117

Round 4: No. 120 (via Pittsburgh)

Round 4: No. 135 (compensatory)

Round 6: No. 184 (via Las Vegas)

Round 6: No. 187 (via Carolina)

Round 6: No. 192

Round 6: No. 210 (compensatory)

Round 7: No. 245

Of course, as you probably know, quantity does not equal quality. The Patriots’ capital, for example, is largely made out of Day 3 picks — four each in the fourth and sixth rounds. Nonetheless, those assets can be used to manipulate the board, and New England doing just that on Friday night would not be a surprise.

For starters, their current portfolio ranks among the most valuable in the NFL as a look at five different valuation charts shows:

NFL Draft 2023: Team capital Team Hill Stuart Johnson OTC PFF Rank Avg Team Hill Stuart Johnson OTC PFF Rank Avg Detroit Lions 436.04 (1) 40.5 (2) 1445 (1) 4464 (5) 1.715 (1) 1.8 Chicago Bears 352.48 (5) 40.8 (1) 1134 (5) 4560 (3) 1.683 (3) 3.4 Las Vegas Raiders 338.68 (7) 38.1 (4) 1047 (7) 4679 (1) 1.696 (2) 4.2 Green Bay Packers 378.50 (2) 35.7 (7) 1233 (2) 4234 (6) 1.634 (6) 4.6 Seattle Seahawks 373.05 (3) 37.6 (5) 1207 (3) 4198 (7) 1.577 (7) 5.0 Los Angeles Rams 338.91 (6) 35.9 (6) 1111 (6) 4481 (4) 1.646 (4) 5.2 New England Patriots 304.34 (9) 38.2 (3) 940 (9) 4647 (2) 1.641 (5) 5.6 Arizona Cardinals 323.85 (8) 32.1 (8) 1030 (8) 3490 (11) 1.300 (11) 9.2 Indianapolis Colts 294.56 (10) 31.0 (10) 915 (10) 3654 (10) 1.351 (10) 10.0 Pittsburgh Steelers 361.19 (4) 29.0 (12) 1190 (4) 3020 (18) 1.230 (12) 10.0 Jacksonville Jaguars 231.76 (16) 31.7 (9) 692 (16) 4115 (8) 1.439 (8) 11.4 Houston Texans 233.41 (14) 30.4 (11) 724 (15) 3831 (9) 1.361 (9) 11.6 New Orleans Saints 268.23 (11) 28.0 (14) 857 (11) 3221 (15) 1.210 (13) 12.8 Atlanta Falcons 257.49 (12) 26.9 (16) 819 (12) 3067 (17) 1.128 (17) 14.8 Carolina Panthers 252.81 (13) 27.8 (15) 778 (13) 2998 (19) 1.096 (19) 15.8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 204.09 (18) 24.6 (18) 683 (17) 3089 (16) 1.121 (18) 17.4 Cleveland Browns 185.89 (22) 28.3 (13) 532 (27) 3456 (12) 1.177 (14) 17.6 Kansas City Chiefs 180.98 (23) 25.1 (17) 535 (25) 3243 (14) 1.154 (16) 19.0 Washington Commanders 208.14 (17) 24.0 (20) 650 (18) 2943 (20) 1.063 (20) 19.0 Tennessee Titans 232.46 (15) 22.5 (23) 770 (14) 2553 (24) 0.966 (22) 19.6 Denver Broncos 197.21 (19) 24.5 (19) 633 (19) 2722 (21) 0.964 (23) 20.2 Los Angeles Chargers 190.29 (20) 22.7 (21) 612 (20) 2683 (22) 0.968 (21) 20.8 San Francisco 49ers 141.80 (30) 22.6 (22) 377 (30) 3249 (13) 1.157 (15) 22.0 New York Giants 174.10 (24) 21.0 (24) 550 (23) 2619 (23) 0.963 (24) 23.6 New York Jets 187.18 (21) 20.1 (27) 598 (21) 2216 (27) 0.818 (27) 24.6 Dallas Cowboys 169.31 (25) 20.7 (26) 534 (26) 2516 (25) 0.908 (25) 25.4 Cincinnati Bengals 163.25 (28) 20.8 (25) 508 (28) 2509 (26) 0.902 (26) 26.6 Miami Dolphins 169.15 (26) 17.0 (29) 573 (22) 1932 (29) 0.728 (29) 27.0 Philadelphia Eagles 164.12 (27) 16.5 (30) 548 (24) 1880 (30) 0.719 (30) 28.2 Buffalo Bills 154.10 (29) 18.5 (28) 493 (29) 2084 (28) 0.749 (28) 28.4 Baltimore Ravens 84.33 (32) 13.4 (31) 249 (31) 1666 (31) 0.560 (31) 31.2 Minnesota Vikings 84.59 (31) 13.3 (32) 246 (32) 1647 (32) 0.555 (32) 31.8

There is some variance to the Patriots’ ranking. They are second on the Over The Cap chart, third on the Chase Stewart Chart, and fifth on the Pro Football Focus chart. However, both the Rich Hill and Jimmy Johnson charts only have them ranked ninth.

Nonetheless, they do have some tools to play with — and play they most certainly will. They nearly did on Thursday, already: according to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, they explored possibly moving back into the first round. While nothing transpired, the team taking an aggressive approach makes sense.

Spending all 11 selections over the final six rounds of the draft seems unlikely. New England has 75 players on its roster already, and adding 11 more draft picks on top of Christian Gonzalez would be quite a bit.

Packaging some of the picks, especially those in Round 4, might allow the Patriots to jump ahead and address some of the non-cornerback needs on their roster. Offensive tackle, wide receiver, defensive edge, tight end or safety are all possible targets, and there are still plenty of good players on the board.

The Patriots have the capital and the willingness to be active on Friday. Expect them to make something happen.