The NFL Draft continues on Friday, with the second and third rounds coming up. The New England Patriots, who still own 11 total selections, are expected to be quite active.

There will be plenty of draft coverage throughout the three-day event right here on Pats Pulpit, so make sure to check back in regularly. As for Day 2, here is everything you need to know.

Day 2: Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 27 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City, MO

Television: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live stream: NFL app, ESPN app, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV

Time per pick: 7 minutes (Round 2), 5 minutes (Round 3)

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Patriots draft picks

Round 1: CB Christian Gonzalez (Oregon)

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 76 (via Carolina)

Round 4: No. 107 (via Los Angeles), No. 117, No. 120 (via Pittsburgh), No. 135 (compensatory)

Round 6: No. 184 (via Las Vegas), No. 187 (via Carolina), No. 192, No. 210 (compensatory)

Round 7: No. 245

