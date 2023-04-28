The New England Patriots have made their second selection of the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite speculation that they might trade up, they eventually stayed put at No. 46 in the second round to select Georgia Tech defensive edge Keion White.

White, 24, spent six seasons at Georgia Tech and started started 33 sacks — 12 of them in 2022, when he registered 7.5 from his defensive end position. At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, he is well-sized for that position and offers the flexibility to move both inside and to the edge.

White was among the players listed as potential fits on our Patriots Big Board:

15. EDGE Keion White (Georgia Tech): A walk-on at Old Dominion as a tight-end, White is a very natural athlete at his size. He is still developing his pass rush repertoire, but flashed strong production in his two years as a healthy starter on the defensive side of the ball (one at ODU, one at GT) with 33 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 24 games. He has the physical tools to be a difference maker along the edge.

White joins an edge group that is being led by Pro Bowler Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. The team also has former third-round picks Ronnie Perkins and Anfernee Jennings as backup options.

The Patriots’ next scheduled pick comes at No. 76 overall in the third round.

