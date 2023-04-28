The New England Patriots did not trade up from the 46th overall selection in the draft. Instead, they stayed put and decided to bolster their defensive edge: Georgia Tech’s Keion White was added with the club’s second-round pick.
White is a solid player at a position of need, and should be able to contribute early.
2-46 DE Keion White (Georgia Tech)
Bernd Buchmasser: Keion White just looks like a Patriot. He has the size and positional versatility to play several techniques along their defensive line, and adding him helps improve a position group that was an under-the-radar need entering the draft. With him now in the fold, their edge gets some stability in form of a player who might be seeing regular playing time fairly early on in his career. | Grade: A-
Brian Hines: White is a versatile player along the defensive line who will be a strong addition to an already impressive front seven group. He fits the mold of a Patriots edge defender at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds and is a natural athlete as a converted tight end. He’s got the physical tools to be a serious contributor at the next level. | Grade: A-
With White aboard, the Patriots still have 10 selections in hand — serious capital to move around the board. Their next pick is scheduled at No. 76 in the third round.
How would you grade the selection, though? Let us know below!
Poll
How would you grade the Patriots’ selection of DE Keion White?
-
46%
A
-
38%
B
-
10%
C
-
2%
D
-
2%
F
