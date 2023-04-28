The New England Patriots did not trade up from the 46th overall selection in the draft. Instead, they stayed put and decided to bolster their defensive edge: Georgia Tech’s Keion White was added with the club’s second-round pick.

White is a solid player at a position of need, and should be able to contribute early.

2-46 DE Keion White (Georgia Tech)

Bernd Buchmasser: Keion White just looks like a Patriot. He has the size and positional versatility to play several techniques along their defensive line, and adding him helps improve a position group that was an under-the-radar need entering the draft. With him now in the fold, their edge gets some stability in form of a player who might be seeing regular playing time fairly early on in his career. | Grade: A-

Brian Hines: White is a versatile player along the defensive line who will be a strong addition to an already impressive front seven group. He fits the mold of a Patriots edge defender at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds and is a natural athlete as a converted tight end. He’s got the physical tools to be a serious contributor at the next level. | Grade: A-

With White aboard, the Patriots still have 10 selections in hand — serious capital to move around the board. Their next pick is scheduled at No. 76 in the third round.

