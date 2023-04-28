For a third straight selection to open their 2023 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have decided to go defense. The pick this time around? Linebacker/safety hybrid Marte Mapu out of Sacramento State at No. 76 in the third round.

Mapu might not address a major need, or be a household name, but he does have potential.

3-76 LB/S Marte Mapu (Sacramento State)

Bernd Buchmasser: The Patriots certainly have a type. Mapu is another versatile safety/linebacker hybrid, and adding him gives the team more bodies to muddy the waters in the secondary. One also has to wonder whether he will be insurance in case Kyle Dugger is not kept as a free agent next year. What he will not be is help on the offensive side of the ball, but he is a good player. | Grade: B+

Brian Hines: New England continues to get bigger, faster, and more aggressive on the defensive side of the ball. Mapu is another linebacker/safety hybrid that can run and comes downhill with physicality. He’s the kind of playmaker who can thrive in a Bill Belichick defense. | Grade: B+

With Mapu aboard, the Patriots still have nine selections in hand. All of those picks are currently scheduled for Day 3, however.

