Looking back at the 2022 New England Patriots, the teams biggest issues were clearly on the offensive side of the ball.

Yet through two days of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Patriots have not added a single player on the offensive side of the ball. Instead, they’ve opted to bolster their defense — which ranked third in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rating last season — by selecting cornerback Christian Gonzalez, edge Keion White, and hybrid safety Marte Mapu with their first three selections.

“I wouldn’t say [the board] was titled at all,” Bill Belichick said in a Zoom call Friday night. “Just worked out that way.”

While the recent additions have all come on defense, Belichick made sure to note the Patriots have also taken steps this offseason to improve the offense.

“There are a lot of different ways to build a team, this is one part of it,” he explained. “Free agency was part of it. Didn’t sign a lot of defensive players in free agency… most of the signings were on offense.”

The head coach went on to list JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Gesicki, Riley Reiff, and Calvin Anderson as players New England added on the offensive side of the ball in free agency. The Patriots also plan on a remodeled coaching staff - led by offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien - helping to lead to improvements.

With nine picks still in their chamber heading into the final day of the draft, it should be expected New England adds multiple players on the offensive side of the ball. But, as always, they will continue to explore all paths to add talent to the roster.

“Sometimes it’s balanced, sometimes it isn’t,” Belichick said. “But, in the end we’ll field the best team we can to be competitive this year. Where they come from… we’ll just have to see how all that plays out.”