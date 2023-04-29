We have made it to the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

It should be quite the busy one for the New England Patriots who enter Saturday with nine picks remaining. After going all-defense with their first three selections, New England will likely look to add on the offensive side of the ball on Day 3 — perhaps moving up with all their ammunition in order to do so.

Day 3: Live tracker

Thursday, April 29, 12 p.m. ET | Union Station, Kansas City MO | Top-50 players remaining

Patriots picks: 4-107, 4-118, 4-120, 4-135, 6-184, 6-187, 6-192, 6-210, 7-245

Time per pick: 5 minutes (Rounds 4-6), 4 minutes (Round 7)

Pats Pulpit will have you covered with plenty of coverage for the final day of the NFL Draft and beyond

4-103 New Orleans Saints: OL Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

4-104 Las Vegas Raiders: CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

4-105 Philadelphia Eagles: DB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

4-106 Indianapolis Colts: OT Blake Freeland, BYU

4-107 New England Patriots: OL Jake Andrews, Troy

4-108 Seattle Seahawks: OL Anthony Bradford, LSU

4-109 Houston Texans: Edge Dylan Horton, TCU

4-110 Indianapolis Colts: DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

4-111 Cleveland Browns: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

4-112 New England Patriots: K Chad Ryland, Maryland

4-113 Atlanta Falcons: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

4-114 Carolina Panthers: OL Chandler Zavala, NC State

4-115 Chicago Bears: RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

4-116 Green Bay Packers: DL Colby Wooden, Auburn

4-117 New England Patriots: OL Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

4-118 Washington Commanders: OL Braeden Daniels, Utah

4-119 Kansas City Chiefs: SAF Chamarri Conner, Virgina Tech

4-120 New York Jets: OT Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

4-121 Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Ventrell Miller, Florida

4-122 Arizona Cardinals: OL Jon Gaines II, UCLA

4-123 Seattle Seahawks: DL Cameron Young, Mississippi State

4-124 Baltimore Ravens: OLB Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss

4-125 Los Angeles Chargers: WR Derius Davis, TCU

4-126 Cleveland Browns: Edge Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

4-127 New Orleans Saints: QB Jake Haener, Fresno State

4-128 Los Angeles Rams: QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

4-129 Dallas Cowboys: Edge Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

4-130 Jacksonville Jaguars: DE Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State

4-131 Cincinnati Bengals: WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

4-132 Pittsburgh Steelers: Edge Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

4-133 Chicago Bears: WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

4-134 Minnesota Vikings: DB Jay Ward, LSU

4-135 Las Vegas Raiders: QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

5-136 Jacksonville Jaguars: OLB Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

5-144 New England Patriots:

5:00 p.m. ET: Before we get started, a look at the Patriots’ capital heading into the final day.

Round 1: CB Christian Gonzalez (Oregon)

Round 2: Edge Keion White (Georgia Tech)

Round 3: S/LB Marie Mapu (Sacramento State)

Round 4: OL Jake Andrews (Troy), K Chad Ryland (Maryland), OL Sidy Sow (Eastern Michigan)

Round 5: No. 144

Round 6: No. 184, No. 187, No. 192, No. 210, No. 214

Round 7: No. 245

5:00 p.m. ET: Welcome to today’s live tracker, and thanks for joining us. As always, you will find updates and the eventual draft results above, and the comment section below. Please make yourselves at home and thanks for again spending your draft day with us!