After going defense with each of their first three picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have now finally added to their offense. With the 107th overall choice in the fourth round, they have selected Troy center Jake Andrews.

Moving between right guard and center, Andrews started 38 games over his five-year career at Troy. In 2022, when he started 14 games at center and was named first-team All-SBC, he played under ex-Patriots offensive line coach Cole Popovich.

At 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, he offers good size and projects as a developmental backup option capable of backing up all three interior spots. Eventually, he might even be taking over for long-time Patriots starting center David Andrews.

Andrews is the fourth player added by New England in this year’s draft. The team already brought in cornerback Christian Gonzalez (1-17), defensive lineman Keion White (2-46) and safety/linebacker Marte Mapu (3-76).

The Patriots still have eight selections left on Day 3. Their next scheduled pick is No. 117 later in the fourth round.