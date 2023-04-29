A busy fourth round for the New England Patriots continues. With the 117th overall choice in the fourth round, they have selected Eastern Michigan guard Sidy Sow.

Sow brings considerable experience to the Patriots offense. Not only will he turn 25 in June, he also started 55 games over the course of his career with the Eagles — 44 at left guard, and 11 at left tackle. A two-time first-team All-MAC selection, he combines impressive size (6’5”, 323 lbs) with a good athletic foundation.

Sow will add additional depth to an interior offensive line currently led by starting guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu as well as center David Andrews. Onwenu is entering the final year of his contract.

Sow is the sixth player added by New England in this year’s draft. The team already brought in cornerback Christian Gonzalez (1-17), defensive lineman Keion White (2-46), safety/linebacker Marte Mapu (3-76), center Jake Andrews (4-107), and kicker Chad Ryland (4-112).

The Patriots still have five selections left on Day 3. Their next scheduled pick is No. 135 later in the fourth round.