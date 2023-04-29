It did not take long for the New England Patriots to make another pick on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Making a trade with the New York Jets, they moved up to No. 112 overall in the fourth round. Why? To bring Maryland kicker Jake Ryland aboard.

Ryland started his career at Eastern Michigan before transferring to the Terrapins for the 2022 season. In his lone season in Maryland, he made 19 of 23 field goal attempts (82.6%). He also worked on kickoffs.

New England sent the 117th and the 184th pick to the Jets to move up the board.

Ryland is the fifth player added by New England in this year’s draft. The team already brought in cornerback Christian Gonzalez (1-17), defensive lineman Keion White (2-46), safety/linebacker Marte Mapu (3-76), and center Jake Andrews (4-107).

The Patriots still have six selections left on Day 3. Their next scheduled pick is No. 117 later in the fourth round.