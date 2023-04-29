The New England Patriots are quite active to start the third and final day of the 2023 NFL Draft. They made three selections within an 11-pick span in the fourth round, and also swung one trade to move up the board.

The players they brought in are center Jake Andrews, kicker Chad Ryland, and guard Sidy Sow. Let’s grade those picks.

4-107 C Jake Andrews (Troy)

Bernd Buchmasser: A center named Andrews? Well, that will make for a smooth transition. Jake will get to back up Patriots starter David while also providing depth at all three interior line positions. He came off the board earlier than expected, but gives New England an interesting lineman to mold for possible future use. | Grade: B

Brian Hines: The Patriots add a versatile interior offensive lineman with their first pick on Day Three. Andrews has 37 collegiate starts at both center and right guard and is an above-average run blocker. He was coached by former Patriots offensive line coach Cole Popovich at Troy and took part of the Senior Bowl. | Grade: B-

How would grade the selection of Andrews in the fourth round? Please share your thoughts on the pick below.

Poll How would you grade the Patriots’ selection of C Jake Andrews? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 0% A (0 votes)

0% B (0 votes)

0% C (0 votes)

0% D (0 votes)

0% F (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

4-112 K Chad Ryland (Maryland)

Bernd Buchmasser: Chad Ryland was the best kicker left on the board, and the Patriots did not want to risk losing him. Given their abundance of picks, they bundle two of them together to move up and investment in the likely heir to incumbent veteran Nick Folk. | Grade: B-

Brian Hines: New England moves up to take kicker Chad Ryland, who was the consensus No. 2 kicker in the draft. Another Senior Bowl guy, Ryland made 19-of-23 field goals in his one season at Maryland. A bit of a surprise they go kicker over punter, but Ryland also has kickoff experience. | Grade: C

How would grade trade and selection of Ryland in the fourth round? Please share your thoughts on the pick below.

Poll How would you grade the Patriots’ selection of K Chad Ryland? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 0% A (0 votes)

0% B (0 votes)

0% C (0 votes)

0% D (0 votes)

0% F (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

4-117 G Sidy Sow (Eastern Michigan)

Bernd Buchmasser: Sow is a project but he has considerable starting experience, some versatility, and an intriguing athletic profile. Taking a Day 3 flier on a player like this makes sense — especially with starting right guard Michael Onwenu’s future uncertain — even if it does not fill an immediate need. | Grade: C+

Brian Hines: New England continues to bolster their interior offensive line depth, perhaps with an eye towards 2024. A super experienced 54 game starter at the collegiate level. Sow offers a terrific athletic profile (9.72 RAS) that allows him to easily get to the second level. He has work to do in pass protection but can drive defenders off the ball in the ground game. | Grade: B-

How would grade the selection of Sow in the fourth round? Please share your thoughts on the pick below.