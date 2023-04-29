After trading out of the final spot in the fourth round, the New England Patriots were back on the clock again in the fifth. They used that selection to address their offensive line yet again: with pick No. 144, New England drafted UCLA guard Atonio Mafi.

The Patriots are no strangers to Mafi after coaching him at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 329 pounds, he started his career on defense before making the move to the other side of the ball in 2020. The next two years, he started 16 games: three at right guard in 2021, and 13 at left guard in 2022. He was named second-team All-Pac-12 for his senior year performance.

Mafi is the seventh player added by New England in this year’s draft. The team already brought in cornerback Christian Gonzalez (1-17), defensive lineman Keion White (2-46), safety/linebacker Marte Mapu (3-76), center Jake Andrews (4-107), kicker Chad Ryland (4-112), and guard Sidy Sow (4-117).

The Patriots still have five selections left on Day 3. Their next scheduled pick is No. 187 in the sixth round.