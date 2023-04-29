The New England Patriots continue adding to their offensive line. Following a trade-down from the fourth into the fifth round, they added UCLA guard Atonio Mafi to the mix.

Mafi is the third interior offensive lineman drafted by the Patriots on Day 3. Let’s grade the pick.

5-144 G Atonio Mafi (UCLA)

Bernd Buchmasser: The Patriots went interior offensive line for three of their last four picks. While that seems like a lot, Mafi certainly is an intriguing player: he played defensive line until moving to the offensive side of the ball in 2020, and just three years later heard his name called in the NFL Draft. His potential alone is worth taking a shot at, even if it adds another body to an increasingly deep position group. | Grade: A-

Brian Hines: The Patriots add their first Shrine Bowl player in Mafi, who impressed out in Vegas and was elected a team captain. He’s another interior lineman with plenty of experience after playing in 56 career games for Chip Kelly at UCLA (although only 32 on offense). Mafi is a big interior player who is people-mover in the run game. | Grade: B

Mafi joins an interior offensive line that already saw the additions of center Jake Andrews and fellow guard Sidy Sow in the fourth round. Unlike the other two, he will not be considered a de facto lock to make the roster based on draft status.

