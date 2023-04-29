Following a 40-pick lull, the New England Patriots have made another selection on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft: with the 187th overall pick in the sixth round, they brought in LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

A former five-star recruit, Boutte never quite lived up to the expectations during his time with the Tigers.

Playing 27 games in three seasons, he caught 131 passes for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdown and showed NFL-level talent. Concerns about maturity and inconsistent production, however, forced him to drop down the board. The Patriots stop his fall in the sixth round, taking a dice roll on the 5-foot-11, 195-pound interior receiver.

Boutte is the eighth player added by New England in this year’s draft. The team already brought in cornerback Christian Gonzalez (1-17), defensive lineman Keion White (2-46), safety/linebacker Marte Mapu (3-76), center Jake Andrews (4-107), kicker Chad Ryland (4-112), and guards Sidy Sow (4-117) and Atonio Mafi (5-144).

The Patriots still have four selections left on Day 3. Their next scheduled pick is No. 192 later in the sixth round.