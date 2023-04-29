Just five picks after their last selection, the New England Patriots were on the clock again at No. 192 in the sixth round. They used the opportunity to again bolster their special teams group, drafting Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer.

The consensus top punter in this year’s class, Baringer is coming off a successful season: he led the nation with an average of 49 yards per punt. His career average of 46 yards per attempt is the best in Big Ten history, and sixth-best in NCAA annals among qualified punters.

The 24-year-old, who was invited to the Senior Bowl, joins kicker Chad Ryland as the second specialist added by New England on Saturday. This makes the Patriots the first team since the 2000 Raiders to address both positions in the same draft.

In total, Baringer is the ninth player added by New England. The team already brought in cornerback Christian Gonzalez (1-17), defensive lineman Keion White (2-46), safety/linebacker Marte Mapu (3-76), center Jake Andrews (4-107), the aforementioned Chad Ryland (4-112), guards Sidy Sow (4-117) and Atonio Mafi (5-144), and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

The Patriots still have three selections left on Day 3. Their next scheduled pick is No. 210 later in the sixth round.