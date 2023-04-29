The New England Patriots are not done adding players to their team through the 2023 NFL Draft. Their latest selection comes at No. 210 overall in the sixth round: Liberty wide receiver Demario Douglas.

While on the smaller side at 5-foot-8, 179 pounds, Douglas had a solid four-year career at Liberty. His best season came in 2022, when he caught 79 passes for 993 yards and six touchdowns. Projecting as an interior receiver at the next level, he offers combines solid speed with plenty of quickness.

The Patriots already got a close look at what he can do at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Douglas is the second wide receiver drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round after LSU’s Kayshon Boutte at No. 187. In total, he is the 10th player added by New England so far this weekend.

The team brought in cornerback Christian Gonzalez (1-17), defensive lineman Keion White (2-46), and safety/linebacker Marte Mapu (3-76) on the first two days of the draft. It added center Jake Andrews (4-107), kicker Chad Ryland (4-112), guards Sidy Sow (4-117) and Atonio Mafi (5-144), the aforementioned Kayshon Boutte (6-187), punter Bryce Baringer (6-192), and now Douglas.

The Patriots still have two selections left on Day 3. Their next scheduled pick is right around the corner at No. 214 later in the sixth round.