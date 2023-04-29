Just four picks after their last selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots were on the clock again. This time, they added to their cornerback group group: with the 214th overall pick in the sixth round, the team drafted Michigan State’s Ameer Speed.

Speed lives up to his name. Standing at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds, he ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

That is not all he offers, though. The 23-year-old also has plenty of experience, having appeared in 60 total games over the course of his college career. In six totals seasons — five at Georgia and a sixth at Michigan State — he saw action in 60 games. Most of his snaps, however, came on special teams rather than defense.

Speed is the second cornerback selected by the Patriots in this year’s draft; the team already brought in Christian Gonzalez with its first-round pick. In total, he is the 11th player added by New England this weekend.

Gonzalez (1-17), defensive lineman Keion White (2-46), and safety/linebacker Marte Mapu (3-76) were chosen on the first two days of the draft. The team then added center Jake Andrews (4-107), kicker Chad Ryland (4-112), guards Sidy Sow (4-117) and Atonio Mafi (5-144), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (6-187), punter Bryce Baringer (6-192), wide receiver Demario Douglas (6-210), and now Speed on Day 3.

The Patriots still have one more selection left on Saturday: they are the owners of the 245th pick in Round 7.