NFL Draft results 2023: Patriots select Michigan State cornerback Ameer Speed with the 214th overall pick

New England has made its 11th selection of this year’s draft.

By Bernd Buchmasser
Just four picks after their last selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots were on the clock again. This time, they added to their cornerback group group: with the 214th overall pick in the sixth round, the team drafted Michigan State’s Ameer Speed.

Speed lives up to his name. Standing at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds, he ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

That is not all he offers, though. The 23-year-old also has plenty of experience, having appeared in 60 total games over the course of his college career. In six totals seasons — five at Georgia and a sixth at Michigan State — he saw action in 60 games. Most of his snaps, however, came on special teams rather than defense.

Speed is the second cornerback selected by the Patriots in this year’s draft; the team already brought in Christian Gonzalez with its first-round pick. In total, he is the 11th player added by New England this weekend.

Gonzalez (1-17), defensive lineman Keion White (2-46), and safety/linebacker Marte Mapu (3-76) were chosen on the first two days of the draft. The team then added center Jake Andrews (4-107), kicker Chad Ryland (4-112), guards Sidy Sow (4-117) and Atonio Mafi (5-144), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (6-187), punter Bryce Baringer (6-192), wide receiver Demario Douglas (6-210), and now Speed on Day 3.

The Patriots still have one more selection left on Saturday: they are the owners of the 245th pick in Round 7.

