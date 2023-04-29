The New England Patriots were quite busy in Round 6 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Four selections had to be used, and use them Bill Belichick and company did.

They brought in a pair of wide receivers and two players capable of helping out on special teams. Let’s put some instant grades on those decisions, shall we?

6-187 WR Kayshon Boutte (LSU)

Bernd Buchmasser: The third day of the draft, and especially the last two rounds, are for value picks. And Boutte could very well become on: he has plenty of talent and if he can put it all together should become a very good NFL wide receiver. That “if” is a big one, but it is definitely worth a shot at No. 187. | Grade: A-

Brian Hines: There are some serious question marks with Boutte. However, New England is seemingly comfortable with them as they still select him. A poor Combine performance also hurt his draft stock but the talent and upside are there. Boutte’s big play ability absolutely makes him worth a shot early in the sixth-round. | Grade: A

How would grade the selection of Boutte in the sixth round? Please share your thoughts on the pick below.

Poll How would you grade the Patriots’ selection of WR Kayshon Boutte? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 0% A (0 votes)

0% B (0 votes)

0% C (0 votes)

0% D (0 votes)

0% F (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

6-192 P Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

Bernd Buchmasser: The Patriots had an obvious need at the punter position entering the draft, and they addressed it by picking the best one available. Baringer is no shoo-in for the job, but the only other player at the position currently under contract is [checks notes] Corliss Waitman. The rookie has a good chance of winning that competition. | Grade: A

Brian Hines: The Patriots needed a punter and they got the best one in the draft. Baringer has an extremely powerful leg, averaging 46 yards per attempt over his career. That mark is first in Big Ten history and sixth-most in NCCA history among qualified punters. | Grade: B

How would grade trade and selection of Baringer in the sixth round? Please share your thoughts on the pick below.

Poll How would you grade the Patriots’ selection of P Bryce Baringer? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 0% A (0 votes)

0% B (0 votes)

0% C (0 votes)

0% D (0 votes)

0% F (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

6-210 WR Demario Douglas (Liberty)

Bernd Buchmasser: Double-dip time! 23 picks after adding Kayshon Boutte, the Patriots brought in another wideout. Douglas had good production at Liberty and some tools to work with. His ceiling might be lower than Boutte’s, but he will get a chance to carve out a depth role. | Grade: B

Brian Hines: We are having fun, folks. New England goes back-to-back wide receivers and this time takes the shifty Douglas. While undersized (5-foot-8, 179-pounds) he’s an explosive athlete and strong after the catch. He worked with the Patriots at the Shrine Bowl and provides some depth in the return game as well. | Grade: B+

How would grade the selection of Douglas in the sixth round? Please share your thoughts on the pick below.

Poll How would you grade the Patriots’ selection of WR Demario Douglas? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 0% A (0 votes)

0% B (0 votes)

0% C (0 votes)

0% D (0 votes)

0% F (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

6-214 CB Ameer Speed (Michigan State)

Bernd Buchmasser: A speedster whose primary impact comes on special teams? If that profile sounds familiar, then Ameer Speed is your guy. He will likely not become a game-changer at cornerback, but his kicking game potential is enticing. | Grade: C+

Brian Hines: The Patriots take a shot at a big cornerback with enticing athletic traits. Speed measures in a 6-foot-3, 209 pounds with 32 5/8-inch arms and lives up to his name with a 4.33 40-yard dash. The Georgia transfer likely projects to make more of an immediate impact in the kicking game. | Grade: B-

How would grade the selection of Speed in the sixth round? Please share your thoughts on the pick below.