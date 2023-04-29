The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, at least for the New England Patriots. With the 245th overall selection in the seventh round, they brought in cornerback Isaiah Bolden out of Jackson State.

The first HBCU player to come off the board in this year’s draft, Bolden had a Top-30 visit with the Patriots during the pre-draft process.

A former four-star recruit, he started his college career at Florida State before eventually transferring to Jackson State in 2020. In his five total seasons between the two schools, he appeared in 40 games but served primarily as a rotational player: he has only 13 starts on his résumé, with 11 coming in his 2022 senior campaign.

Bolden is the third cornerback drafted by the Patriots this weekend, joining first-rounder Christian Gonzalez and sixth-rounder Ameer Speed. In total, he is the 12th and final player drafted by the team this year.

Gonzalez (1-17), defensive lineman Keion White (2-46), and safety/linebacker Marte Mapu (3-76) were chosen on the first two days of the draft. The team then added center Jake Andrews (4-107), kicker Chad Ryland (4-112), guards Sidy Sow (4-117) and Atonio Mafi (5-144), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (6-187), punter Bryce Baringer (6-192), wide receiver Demario Douglas (6-210), as well as Speed (6-214) and now Bolden.

With all of their picks now invested, the Patriots will quickly turn their attention to rookie free agency. The scramble to sign undrafted players will begin as soon as the final card — No. 259 belonging to the Los Angeles Rams — has been handed in.