The 2023 NFL Draft is coming to an end, which means that now is the time to start turning our attention towards undrafted free agency. As always, the New England Patriots are a team to watch.

Given their long history of finding diamonds in the rough after the end of the seventh round, thy are one of the most attractive destinations for unselected prospects. The team still has an active 19-year streak of at least one undrafted rookie making the opening day regular season roster, after all; special teamers Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell made it onto the 53-man squad last fall.

That said, the team only has limited roster spots available at the time: accounting for the 12 players drafted by the Patriots, they have three open spots on their 90-man offseason roster. No matter how many players will be brought in, though, they will be given a fair shot to compete under head coach Bill Belichick.

Regardless of what will happen, we will track all of the rumors and additions right here. Welcome to this year’s Patriots Undrafted Free Agent Tracker.

Patriots undrafted free agency signings

QB Malik Cunningham (Louisville): Cunningham is a true dual-threat quarterback. He threw for 9,660 yards with 70 touchdowns and ran for another 3,179 with 50 more scores during his time at Louisville. He has work to do as a passer, but provides some enticing upside. | Source

Patriots minicamp invitations

TBD

Patriots rumors

Malik Cunningham’s free agency contract with the Patriots includes a $30,000 signing bonus and $200,000 in total guarantees. | Source

