The New England Patriots draft ended how it began: with a cornerback pick. At No. 245 in the seventh round, the team brought in Jackson State’s Isaiah Bolden.

Bolden, who was the first and only HBCU prospect taken in this year’s draft, took a Top-30 visit with the Patriots. They obviously did their homework on him, so now it’s on us to grade that homework.

7-245 CB Isaiah Bolden (Jackson State)

Bernd Buchmasser: Bolden has a long way to go before he can become an NFL-ready cornerback, but his athletic foundation makes him worth a flier near the bottom of the seventh round. He is joining a deep position group, meaning that he will also have to show up on special teams in order to stick around. | Grade: B-

Brian Hines: Another defensive back with an intriguing combination of size (6-foot-2, 201) and speed (4.33 40). Bolden was an explosive kick returner for Jackson State, leading the nation in kick return average (36.9 yards per attempt). Like Ameer Speed, special teams is where he should be expected to contribute. | Grade: B-

Bolden is the third cornerback brought in by the Patriots in this year’s draft. He joins first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez as well as sixth-round selection Ameer Speed.

