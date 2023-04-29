 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PATRIOTS DRAFT CLASS CB Christian Gonzalez // DE Keion White // S Marte Mapu // C Jake Andrews // K Chad Ryland // G Sidy Sow // G Atonio Mafi // WR Kayshon Boutte // P Bryce Baringer // WR Demario Douglas // CB Ameer Speed // CB Isaiah Bolden

NFL Draft 2023: Instant grade for the Patriots’ seventh-round selection, CB Isaiah Bolden

New England added to its defensive backfield in Round 7.

By Bernd Buchmasser and Brian Hines
Florida A&amp;M v Jackson State Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The New England Patriots draft ended how it began: with a cornerback pick. At No. 245 in the seventh round, the team brought in Jackson State’s Isaiah Bolden.

Bolden, who was the first and only HBCU prospect taken in this year’s draft, took a Top-30 visit with the Patriots. They obviously did their homework on him, so now it’s on us to grade that homework.

7-245 CB Isaiah Bolden (Jackson State)

Bernd Buchmasser: Bolden has a long way to go before he can become an NFL-ready cornerback, but his athletic foundation makes him worth a flier near the bottom of the seventh round. He is joining a deep position group, meaning that he will also have to show up on special teams in order to stick around. | Grade: B-

Brian Hines: Another defensive back with an intriguing combination of size (6-foot-2, 201) and speed (4.33 40). Bolden was an explosive kick returner for Jackson State, leading the nation in kick return average (36.9 yards per attempt). Like Ameer Speed, special teams is where he should be expected to contribute. | Grade: B-

Bolden is the third cornerback brought in by the Patriots in this year’s draft. He joins first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez as well as sixth-round selection Ameer Speed.

How would you grade the selection, though? Let us know below!

