Patriots reportedly in discussions with Titans about joint practices during 2023 preseason

While the Tennessee Titans do not reside among the opponents set to cross paths with the New England Patriots next regular season, a preseason meeting could be ahead in 2023.

Head coaches Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel have been “talking about the possibility of joint practices in Nashville,” Mike Reiss of ESPN reported Sunday, a week removed from word circulating at the NFL annual league meeting.

The two sides last held a pair of practices together at Saint Thomas Sports Park in 2019.

That August marked Vrabel’s second Titans training camp after the Ohio State product worked through the defensive ranks at his alma mater and later with then-head coach Bill O’Brien’s Houston Texans.

A three-time Super Bowl champion who played for the Patriots under Belichick from 2001 through 2008, Vrabel earned spots on the franchise’s All-2000s team, All-Dynasty team and 50th Anniversary team. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2021.

The league’s upcoming schedule has not yet been finalized.

Last offseason, the full 21-week slate was released midway through May. And for New England, it included exhibition dates with the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders. Joint practices were ultimately planned with the latter two clubs.